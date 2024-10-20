3 most impressive victories in college football Week 8
College football Week 8 didn't have quite the drama that many fans would've liked to have seen in terms of upsets, but it was not lacking in star-power.
From the noon slate through the night, college football fans were treated to some classicsand games they won't soon forget.
Here's a look at the three most impressive victories of the week.
Say what you want to about their loss to Alabama or their lackluster performances against Kentucky or Auburn, but Georgia came to play against Texas on Saturday. The Bulldogs proved that they absolutely belong in the College Football Playoff race and they are going to be there until the end.
The rushing attack was elite for Georgia on Saturday night and the defense did a great job getting pressure on Quinn Ewers all night, picking up a huge win in Austin.
Beating Texas in their home stadium in a game that saw you as an underdog may very well be the most impressive victory of the season thus far, but it's certainly the most impressive win of the week.
Things could change quickly for Tennessee because it's not as if Nico Iamaleava looked elite on Saturday, but the Volunteers did enough to get the job done and they took Alabama out as a result.
Coming into this one, Tennessee certainly had its own question marks. The Volunteers still have questions about their offense, but you have to give them credit for coming alive in the second half and coming away with a 24-17 win over the Tide in Neyland.
Tennessee is now firmly in the mix for the College Football Playoff and it will be interesting to see how the Vols handle things the rest of the way.
Many had Indiana on upset alert coming into this weekend. The Hoosiers hadn't really played a team with a pulse and the thought was that Nebraska would provide a challenge for them.
That didn't happen.
Indiana completely controlled the game from start-to-finish, coming away with a 56-7 win over the Cornhuskers.
With the win Indiana improved to 7-0 on the season and the Hoosiers are set up nicely in the Big Ten race. They'll now go on the road to Autzen to take on the Oregon Ducks in a game that will have massive implications for the Big Ten Championship and, surprisingly enough, the College Football Playoff.