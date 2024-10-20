Kirby Smart blasts SEC officials, says they tried to "rob them"
Georgia coach Kirby Smart didn't mince words following the Bulldogs' 30-15 victory over Texas in Austin on Saturday night.
Georgia, which entered the game as an underdog for the first time in several season, took control of the game early, holding a 23-0 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs weathered a run from Texas in the second half and picked up the victory.
While there are many implications that will come down the pike following this one, what might be most interesting is the comments from Kirby Smart immediately following the game. First, he called out ESPN and said how their network had doubted the Bulldogs all week leading into the game and that "no one believed in us."
Then, he took his shot at the SEC officials.
""They tried to rob us with calls in this place," Smart said.
Of course, one of the calls that Smart had the most distaste for happened in the third quarter when UGA quarterback Carson Beck threw an interception, but a flag was called for defensive pass interference. After a crazy situation unfolded that involved Texas fans littering the field with trash, the officials decided to pick up the flag, upholding the interception and giving the Longhorns the ball inside the UGA 10-yard line.
While it's certainly fine to not like the fact that Texas fans behaved the way they did, the official picking up the flag was, indeed, the right call.
In the end, the Bulldogs move to 6-1 on the season and are 4-1 in the conference. With the win, the SEC is now blown wide open.
Texas A&M leads the conference with a 4-0 record. After the Aggies, LSU comes in at 3-0. Following those two teams, there are a myriad of programs with one loss in conference play, including Georgia (4-1), Tennessee (3-1), Texas (2-1), Missouri (2-1), and Vanderbilt (2-1).
The Bulldogs will now have a bye week before playing rival Florida in Jacksonville on November 2. After the game with the Gators, they'll finish out their season at Ole Miss, vs. Tennessee, vs. UMass, and vs. Georgia Tech.