Tennessee comes alive in the second half, cuts Bama out of SEC chase
In a thrilling SEC Week 8 showdown, the Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 24-17 in a game full of dramatic moments. Both teams had their fair share of struggles, but it ultimately was the Volunteers who got the job done after being down 7-0 at halftime.
The first half was a defensive struggle as both Alabama's Jalen Milroe and Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava had difficulty finding their rhythm. Alabama took an early lead, but Tennessee's defense kept the game within reach. Iamaleava suffered a scare with an injury in the second quarter, but after a brief medical evaluation, he returned to the field. However, on his first play back, he threw an interception, marking the third of the game between both teams.
The second half saw an explosion of action, with Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson scoring two key touchdowns in the third quarter to give the Volunteers their first lead. However, Alabama quickly responded with a touchdown from Milroe to regain the advantage. The game turned into a back-and-forth affair in the fourth quarter, with both teams trading leads until Tennessee ultimately pulled ahead late. A 41-yard field goal by Tennessee kicker Max Gilbert sealed the victory for the Volunteers, handing Alabama its second loss of the season.
Key moments included Iamaleava's 16-yard touchdown pass to Chris Brazzell II, giving Tennessee a critical lead with just under six minutes left. Alabama briefly regained the lead with Milroe's touchdown pass to Haynes, but Tennessee’s defense stood tall in the final minutes, preserving the win.
This victory marks a significant moment for Tennessee, adding another chapter to the long-standing rivalry with Alabama. It also highlighted the Crimson Tide’s struggles this season, with their second loss further dimming their hopes for a playoff run. Meanwhile, Tennessee’s win positions them as a serious contender in the SEC as they continue to build momentum.
The Volunteers now move to 6-1 overall with a 3-1 record in the SEC. Though Tennessee has had its fair share of struggles — particularly in the last two with a loss to Arkansas and then an overtime win last week against Florida — they are now firmly in the playoff hunt.
Alabama, on the other hand, is on the outside-looking-in. Already with two losses, the Crimson Tide will likely need to win-out the rest of the way to be considered. In addition, Alabama already has two losses in the SEC, meaning that they will have to have a lot of crazy things happen for them to get back to Atlanta.
Tennessee will now have an open week before hosting Kentucky on November 2. Alabama will return home for a matchup against Missouri.