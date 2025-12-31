3 potential landing spots for TCU QB Josh Hoover in transfer portal

Josh Hoover is one of several high-profile quarterbacks who have already announced their intention to enter the transfer portal. The former TCU QB has quietly been one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football over the past two seasons.

Hoover is a guy whose name hasn’t drawn the most national attention, but that can largely be attributed to TCU’s lackluster defense, which limited the team’s overall success and in turn hurt his individual stock. Ultimately, it felt like Hoover had maxed out at TCU, and with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles leaving for South Carolina, his decision to enter the portal was not surprising.

In the latest Saturday Blitz Transfer QB Rankings, Josh Hoover ranked as the 7th best quarterback in the Transfer Portal.

Saturday Blitz 2026 Transfer Portal QB Rankings | Ericka Brockish

Since taking over as the starter midway through the 2023 season, Hoover has thrown for over 9,500 yards and 71 touchdowns, ranking in the top 10 in passing yards in each of the past two seasons. There’s no question that Briles’ up-tempo, pass-heavy offense played a major role in Hoover’s statistical success, which makes it especially intriguing to see where he lands and in what type of offensive system for his one remaining season of eligibility next year. With that in mind, here are three potential landing spots for former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover.

These 3 schools should be All-In on landing Josh Hoover

Indiana will be a popular potential destination for many of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal this offseason, and for good reason considering the development of Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza who transferred in from Cal. As a pure pocket passer, Hoover would be a great fit in Indiana’s offensive system and a quarterback that I’m sure head coach Curt Cignetti would love to have leading his program.

In addition, Hoover was originally committed to Indiana out of high school before ultimately flipping to TCU. While that was a completely different era and time for Indiana football, it at least suggests some familiarity with and liking for the school and area in Bloomington. Indiana would offer Hoover the opportunity to play on a bigger stage, elevate his pro stock, and compete at an even higher level of college football. Given what Cignetti and the Hoosiers have done over the past two seasons with transfer quarterbacks, this feels like a perfect connection for both sides.

Miami has seemingly become a spot for one (more year of eligibility remaining) and done for transfer portal quarterbacks with Cam Ward and Carson Beck the past two seasons. Both of these guys had great success with the Hurricanes, and Hoover could be the next line to lead The U.

Miami should be a very appealing option for Hoover, especially with the amount of offensive talent that would surround him, as the Hurricanes are set to return one of the top receivers in college football in Malachi Toney and one of the top running backs in Mark Fletcher Jr. As one of the top quarterbacks in the portal, Hoover will likely command a significant amount of money, and Miami has shown that they are willing to spend in order to win. Under head coach Mario Cristobal, the Hurricanes have improved each season, and Hoover is the type of quarterback who could help them take another step forward next year.

An interconference transfer to a rival school may have seemed unthinkable not long ago, but this is a new era of college football. If Hoover is looking to stay close to home, Baylor is certainly a logical option. With Sawyer Robertson departing, Baylor should be in the market for a transfer quarterback this offseason, and head coach Dave Aranda has seen Hoover’s talent on display up close multiple times.

The Bears run an offense under coordinator Jake Spavital that is very similar to what Hoover is used to from TCU, which makes this a schematic fit. The question, and what makes this a bit of a long-shot landing spot, is whether Baylor would be much of a step up from TCU for Hoover.