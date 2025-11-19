4 teams who eliminated themselves from CFP conversation in Week 12

Week 12 of the College Football season is in the books, and on Tuesday Night the College Football Playoff committee showed everyone the full impact of the week with their latest Top 25 rankings. This weekend had everything from pivotal Top 10 showdowns to shocking upsets making a massive impact on the Playoff race. Thanks to several big games, the race for the Playoff saw 4 teams eliminated from contention.

These 4 teams blew their chance at the College Football Playoff in Week 12

Louisville Cardinals

On Friday Night, Louisville suffered their second loss in a row going from a front runner to win the ACC, to out of contention for the Playoffs overall. The committee has completely dropped the Cardinals from the Top 25, and even if they win out with 3 losses, Louisville won't be able to make it back into contention. Losing 3 games by a combined 7 points will haunt the Cardinals fans in a year where the ACC was weak.

USF Bulls

The USF Bulls entered Saturday with a great chance to make the College Football Playoff as the only ranked team in the Group of 5. The Bulls fell into a massive hole in the first half trailing 24-9, and they were never able to recover. On Tuesday Night, the committee ranked Tulane as the top team in the American which makes it almost impossible for the Bulls to get back into the race unless chaos unfolds.

Texas Longhorns

Steve Sarkisian's team entered the season as the Nation's top team and on Saturday they were eliminated from College Football Playoff contention by a team that looks much closer to that billing. The Texas offense never found it's footing this season and it was evident on Saturday Night in Athens. More likely than not, Arch Manning will be back next season, and Steve Sarkisian will need to figure out how to surround him with better pieces as the offense needs a ton of work.

Duke Blue Devils

Coming into the weekend, there was a ton of talk about the Duke Blue Devils and the possibility that they could make the College Football Playoff as they only lost one game in ACC Play. The issue with the story every was envisioning was the fact that Duke isn't a good team and they showed as they were beat convincingly by Virginia. At 5-5 on the season, even if Duke somehow won the ACC with two losses in league play, the committee would likely leave them out as their resume is terrible.