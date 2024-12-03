5 college football coaches who are on their last life after putrid 2024 seasons
As the 2024 college football season wraps up, it’s clear some programs need a change at the helm. Whether it’s consistent underperformance or complete collapses, these five coaches have tested their fans' patience to the breaking point.
While most, if not all, of these coaches will live to see another day at their respective programs, here's a look at five who should have coached their last game.
1. Brent Venables (Oklahoma Sooners)
When Oklahoma hired Venables, the hope was that he’d bring the defensive prowess he was known for at Clemson. Instead, he’s turned a once-dominant program into a mediocre mess. The Sooners finished the season 6-6, only scraping by with bowl eligibility thanks to a shocking upset of Alabama.
The defense, his supposed specialty, has been anything but consistent and the offense has been disastrous. With Oklahoma preparing for life in the SEC moving forward, can they really afford to let Venables hang around?
2. Mike Locksley (Maryland Terrapins)
Locksley has always been a fantastic recruiter and offensive mind, but Maryland’s time under his leadership has been riddled with inconsistency. This season, the Terps ended up with a lackluster 4-8 record, and their performance in Big Ten play was abysmal. With the Big Ten only getting tougher thanks to the arrival of teams like Oregon, Maryland needs a coach who can take them beyond mediocrity.
Unfortunately, Locksley isn’t that guy.
3. Mark Stoops (Kentucky Wildcats)
It might seem harsh to call for Stoops’ job, considering he transformed Kentucky from an SEC punching bag into a respectable program. But 2024 saw the Wildcats take a significant step back.
An anemic offense and questionable decision-making have frustrated fans and boosters alike. Stoops’ massive buyout might save him for now, but his inability to adapt offensively is limiting Kentucky’s potential.
The final straw? Getting blasted 41-14 by in-state rival Louisville. As the Cardinals continue to see a rise in their program, Kentucky seems to have hit a ceiling and, at best, has taken steps in the wrong direction.
4. Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State Cowboys)
Oklahoma State’s season was nothing short of a disaster. The Cowboys, who entered the year with high expectations, went winless in Big 12 play—a shocking fall from grace for a team that competed for the conference championship not long ago.
Gundy’s tenure in Stillwater has lasted over two decades, but loyalty shouldn’t excuse a season this bad. The program needs fresh energy, and it’s time for Gundy to step aside.
5. Lincoln Riley (USC Trojans)
Riley’s star has dimmed significantly since his arrival in Los Angeles. USC went 6-6 this year, a stark contrast to the lofty expectations when Riley took over.
Defensive issues and a lack of toughness have plagued the Trojans under his watch, and as they move into the Big Ten, things could get even worse. While his buyout might be hefty, USC needs to decide if they’re willing to endure another disappointing season, because there's not much to be excited about for the Trojans.
