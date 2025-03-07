5 college football teams that will improve in 2025, but their record won't show it

Every year in college football, there are teams that get better but don’t necessarily win more games. Maybe they’re rebuilding, dealing with a brutal schedule, or just snakebitten in close contests.

Here are five college football programs that are trending up, even if the standings won't necessarily show it.

5 college football teams that will improve in 2025, but you may not know it by their record

1. Florida Gators

Florida will improve under Billy Napier, but their schedule is an absolute gauntlet. The Gators have stacked top-10 recruiting classes, and they've got QB DJ Lagway — who we believe is one of the best quarterbacks in the country — and that should be good enough to make them competitive.

The problem? Look at their 2025 slate—they get LSU, Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M, along with a road trip to Miami. That's not even to mention the rivalry game with Florida State to close out the season. It’s a murderers’ row, meaning even a better Florida team could still hover around 7–5 or 8–4. Napier’s squad will be imporved, but the record might not fully reflect the progress.

2. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Year 3 under Matt Rhule could be a big one in Lincoln, and Nebraska already improved in 2024. They’re deeper and better-coached with young talent starting to shine.

However, the Big Ten’s expanded schedule is a nightmare. Nebraska draws Michigan, Penn State, and USC, plus road games at UCLA and Iowa. The Huskers have also been historically awful in close games, losing more one-score matchups than almost anyone in the past decade. If they can’t flip that trend, they might still end up 6–6 or 7–5 at best, despite clear improvement.

3. Baylor Bears

Baylor finished 2024 on fire, winning six straight to close the regular season. Dave Aranda — who was on the hot seat at the midpoint of last season — has the team heading in the right direction, with a solid mix of returning talent.

But again, schedule issues loom large. Baylor opens with Auburn, then faces Arizona State, Utah, TCU, and UCF in the wild Big 12. Even if they’re playing much better football, it’s not crazy to think their record stays around 7–5 or 8–4 just because of the competition level.

4. Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech may be slightly turning a corner under Brent Pry. The Hokies returned to a bowl in 2024, and with a new OC (Philip Montgomery) running a more up-tempo offense, expect even more progress in 2025.

That being said, the schedule isn’t kind. They start against South Carolina, then have to navigate games against Florida State, Miami, and Louisville. If they’re competitive in those matchups—even in losses—it’ll be a sign of progress. The Hokies may only go 6–6 or 7–5 at best, but it does seem like Pry is making *some* moves to get them back on track as a program.

5. Auburn Tigers

Auburn missed a bowl in 2024, but Hugh Freeze’s recruiting is changing the program. The Tigers pulled in a top-10 recruiting class, and their offensive playmakers should be much improved in 2025. This will be a better team, no doubt.

But the SEC is unforgiving. Auburn has to face Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M, with road trips to Arkansas and Missouri. It’s possible they finish 6–6 or 7–5, even though they’re clearly more competitive. Auburn fans should focus on how the team plays rather than just the final record.

