5 reasons the 2027 NFL Draft could feature a legendary QB class

The 2027 NFL Draft is shaping up to be one of the best quarterback drafts we have seen since the 2024 NFL Draft. In the 2024 NFL draft 6 quarterbacks went in the 1st round. Even more impressive is that all 6 went in the first 12 picks. The 2027 NFL Draft could have at least 6 1st round pick quarterbacks go in the 1st round or more. It is a star-studded group of quarterbacks with immense potential.

The 5 reasons the 2027 QB class will be special

1) Elite talent at the top

At the end of last season, Dante Moore decided to come back to College for another season. If he went pro, he most certainly would have been one of the top picks in the NFL Draft. Now coming back for another season at Oregon, Moore and Texas quarterback Arch Manning headline the top quarterbacks in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The battle for the top quarterback spot will probably be between Moore and Manning. Manning had an up-and-down season last year, but he flashed enough talent to expect him to improve this season. Both quarterbacks have a chance to improve and are running for the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft.

2) The QB Class is deep

There are plenty of other quarterbacks who go in the 1st round of the NFL Draft as well. LaNorris Sellers, the South Carolina quarterback, struggled last season behind a bad team. The year before, he was outstanding. He has a chance to improve and be the next quarterback in line.

Other quarterbacks who take a leap this season and jump into the NFL Draft discussion are the following names: Jayden Maiava of USC, Julian Sayin of Ohio State, CJ Carr of Notre Dame, Drew Mestamaker of Oklahoma State, Josh Hoover of Indiana, and Sam Leavitt of LSU. That’s 6 names in addition to Sellers, Moore, and Manning for a total of 9 potential quarterbacks.

3) One player could make a massive leap

We have seen the last several seasons’ quarterbacks make leaps and become top picks in the NFL Draft. Just look no further than last year’s NFL Draft. Fernando Mendoza went from a relative unknown to the top pick. We have seen similar stories of players who were considered late-round picks and then went back to college and greatly improved their draft stock.

An example was Joe Burrow and Cam Ward. Both were considered late-round picks the year before, and they both came out and had great senior seasons, which led them to be the top picks in the following NFL Draft. Another example was Jayden Daniels, who had a great senior season, and he became the 2nd pick in the NFL Draft.

4) The NIL Effect

Prior to NIL becoming a part of College Football, quarterbacks wanted to get to the NFL as quickly as possible. Now, with NIL, players are regularly staying longer and getting paid in college to postpone their NFL futures. Cam Ward was a prime example, as he got a good NIL deal from Miami and transferred there instead of going pro. It helped Ward have a good year at Miami and then get drafted 1st overall by Tennessee in the 2025 NFL Draft.

5) Could the 2027 Quarterback class be a bust?

We heard similar stories last season with the quarterbacks, and several players had miserable seasons. It cost them massively in the NFL Draft. Drew Allar of Penn State, Garrett Nussmeier of LSU, and Cade Klubnik of Clemson were all supposed to be the top of the class, and all 3 had bad seasons. All 3 ended up being drafted in the 2nd and 3rd days of the NFL Draft.

Could we see this with the 2027 NFL Draft? Yes, it's always a possibility, but the talent at the top of the class and the depth of the talent should make this less likely.