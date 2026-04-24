Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft: Arch Manning goes No. 1, Jeremiah Smith not far behind

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is in the books, and while there are still two more days of action remaining, everyone will start to peek at the 2027 class. While every year the next draft class is hyped, the 2027 NFL Draft class has been an exciting group since the moment most of these players took the field as freshmen.

Key prospects in Arch Manning, Dante Moore, LaNorris Sellers, Matayo Uiagalelei, and more all returned, making this an even more exciting class. Add in players like Jeremiah Smith, Leonard Moore, Dylan Stewart, and Collin Simmons, who have dominated over two seasons, and the 2027 class couldn't be more exciting.

Way Too Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft highlights a loaded QB class

1. Miami Dolphins: Arch Manning - Quarterback - Texas

While Malik Willis may show promise, the Dolphins roster has far too many holes to be succesful next season. The hype around Arch Manning heading into his 1st year as a starter was always going to be nearly impossible to overcome. Manning started to look like the player everyone hoped he'd be down the stretch, and with a second season in the offense, he should blossom.

2. New York Jets: Julian Sayin - Quarterback - Ohio State

The New York Jets have set themselves up to control the 2027 NFL Draft, holding 3 1st Round picks thanks to the Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams trades. Coming out of High School, Julian Sayin was one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the country, and in his 1st season as a starter, he proved why. Heading into his second season, Sayin could show a few more things by using his leg or showing more arm strength, but his accuracy and processing will make him a 1st Round pick.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Dante Moore - Quarterback - Oregon

Arizona is deciding to head into 2026 with Jacoby Brissett at QB meaning they'll likely be right back at the top of the draft board in 2027. Dante Moore could've been the 2nd Overall pick on Thursday Night, but his decision to return to school changed the entire 2026 NFL Draft. The Cardinals will have a nice core of weapons after drafting Jeremiyah Love, and dropping Moore into this offense could instantly make them competitive.

4. Cleveland Browns: Darian Mensah - Quarterback - Miami

The Browns trio of QBs all have flaws, and the best approach would be giving Todd Monken a young signal caller in Darian Mensah to develop long-term. After starting his career at Tulane, Mensah was elite at Duke, and he now joins a loaded Miami team. Mensah should explode with Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate as his receivers, sending his stock through the moon.

5. Tennessee Titans: Jeremiah Smith - Wide Receiver - Ohio State

If Jeremiah Smith was able to enter the draft as a True Freshman, he likely would've been the 1st wide receiver off the board as he's that level of talent. While the Titans just spent big on Wan'Dale Robinson and drafted Carnell Tate 4th Overall, when a generational talent like Smith is available, you can't pass it up.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Jordan Seaton - Offensive Tackle - LSU

After picking Fernando Mendoza, the Raiders will likely need to land him protection next offseason. Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers went all-in to get Jordan Seaton from Colorado, as he's already a 1st Round caliber offensive tackle. Since arriving in Baton Rouge, Seaton has transformed his body, and he'll likely have teams racing to pick him.

7. New Orleans Saints: Leonard Moore - Cornerback - Notre Dame

Over the past two offseasons, the Saints' secondary has been torn apart, which should make it a focus in the 2027 NFL Draft. As a true freshman, Leonard Moore looked like a future 1st Round pick, and his dominant showing in 2026 only helps his case. Moore has the prototypical size to go with elite athletic ability that gives him a chance to be a top 5 pick in 2027.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers: CJ Carr - Quarterback - Notre Dame

After missing out on Ty Simpson, the Steelers will need to find a long-term plan at quarterback, and CJ Carr could finally give the franchise a young signal caller to build around. After beating out Kenny Minchey for the job, CJ Carr was quietly one of the best quarterbacks in the Country. Carr should now take a leap as Notre Dame loses 2 1st round running backs, which will allow him to lead the offense.

9. Carolina Panthers: Trey'Dez Green - Tight End - LSU

Losing Ikem Ekwonu for the season in the Playoffs led to the Panthers drafting Monroe Freeling rather than adding a weapon. Bryce Young should get more help as he continues to grow into the quarterback the Panthers hoped for. Trey'Dez Green is a matchup nightmare at tight end who can become a monster in the redzone for any NFL team.

10. Atlanta Falcons: LaNorris Sellers - Quarterback - South Carolina

It's hard to see the Falcons having a great season with a quarterback battle between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. Kevin Stefanski will likely get to pick his franchise QB in 2027, and LaNorris Sellers could finally give him promising QB play. Coming into the 2025 season, LaNorris Sellers had a chance to be the 1st Overall Pick, but the year was a mess for South Carolina. The 2026 season should allow Sellers to bounce back, and his athletic profile alone will likely lead to him being a 1st Round pick.

11. New York Giants: Ellis Robinson IV - Cornerback - Georgia

John Harbaugh landed Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa in his first draft with the Giants, but the outlook for the future in the secondary is grim. Ellis Robinson IV took a massive leap this season at Georgia, and all reports out of Athens point to him developing into a true shutdown cornerback.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Trinidad Chambliss - Quarterback - Ole Miss

Even if Kyler Murray is the answer for the Vikings, he can leave in free agency, creating a hole again at Quarterback. Ole Miss star Trinidad Chambliss burst onto the scene after Austin Simmons' injury to become arguably the best quarterback in the Country. If Chambliss entered the 2026 NFL Draft, he could've been a 1st Round pick, but he should only improve his stock this season.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: KJ Bolden - Safety - Georgia

The Buccaneers made a major defensive splash landing Rueben Bain Jr, but adding to that group will determine the team's long-term future. KJ Bolden has been a star in Kirby Smart's defense, and with another year of experience, he could easily play his way into being a Top 10 pick.

14. Washington Commanders: Collin Simmons - Edge Rusher - Texas

Dan Quinn hit a home run, landing Sonny Styles, but he'll need even more pieces as he continues to build this roster. Colin Simmons followed up an impressive freshman season with a dominant Sophomore season, racking up 11 sacks. Simmons brings explosive speed off the edge and even makes a big impact against the run.

15. New York Jets (Via Indianapolis): Zabien Brown - Cornerback - Alabama

On Thursday Night, the New York Jets filled several holes, but they didn't address cornerback. Using the pick they got back from the Sauce Gardner trade, the Jets could look to fill their need at cornerback. Zabien Brown has been a key piece of Alabama's defense since arriving on campus, as he's developed into one of the best cornerbacks in the Country.

16. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ahmad Hardy - Running Back - Missouri

The Jaguars traded away their 1st Round pick in the Travis Hunter deal, which led to a quiet Thursday Night. Losing Travis Etienne in free agency is a major blow, and one that the team may try to correct next offseason. After breaking out at Louisiana-Monroe, Ahmad Hardy transferred to Missouri and proved he's the real deal, dominating in the SEC.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: Dylan Stewart - Edge Rusher - South Carolina

The Bengals turned their 1st Round pick into Dexter Lawrence, but the team will need to keep adding to the defense as time goes on. Dylan Stewart has often been described as an alien, as he's a special talent rushing the passer for South Carolina. The 2025 season didn't have the production you'd hope for, but he has all the talent to post a monster 2026 season and play his way into the top 5.

18. Chicago Bears: Ryan Coleman-Williams - Wide Receiver - Alabama

The Bears traded away DJ Moore, and if the season doesn't go as they hope, they could be looking for a new wide receiver. After such a thrilling freshman season, Ryan Williams struggled in 2025, making 2026 a pivotal season. Ryan Coleman-Williams has elite talent and can do things that few players can with the ball in his hands, but he needs to become more consistent catching the football.

19. New York Jets (Via Dallas): Ty Benefield - Safety - LSU

If Ty Benefield had declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, he would've been a Day 2 selection, but he opted to transfer to LSU. This Spring, all reports are that Ty Benefield has taken his game to another level, and with his size and skill, he could play his way into being a 1st Round pick. If Aaron Glenn remains the Jets head coach, he could serve a very similar role to the one we saw Brian Branch play in his Detroit defense.

20. Houston Texans: Cam Coleman - Wide Receiver - Texas

The Texans used the 1st Round to plug a need on the interior offensive line, but the team should continue to help CJ Stroud by giving him more weapons. Over the past two seasons, Cam Coleman has flashed elite talent, but he hasn't had competent quarterback play to make him one of the Nation's best. Coleman now arrives at Texas, where he should quickly become a superstar in Steve Sarkisian's offense with Arch Manning at quarterback.

21. Dallas Cowboys (Via Green Bay): David Stone - Defensive Tackle - Oklahoma

The Cowboys made a splash in the 1st Round, landing Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence to help level up the defense. Next offseason, the Cowboys should continue to re-tool the unit as they try to push for a Super Bowl. David Stone is a monster on the interior who could help replace Kenny Clark or Quinnen Williams long-term.

22. Denver Broncos: A'Mauri Washington - Defensive Tackle - Oregon

The Broncos turned their 1st Round draft pick into Jaylen Waddle to help Bo Nix continue to develop. Next offseason, Sean Peyton should look to add to one of the scariest defenses in the league to continue building on a strength. A'Mauri Washington could've been a 1st round pick this season, and after another season, he'll likely solidify his place in this class.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Trevor Goosby - Offensive Tackle - Texas

Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson returned for the 2026 season, but either could retire next offseason. The Eagles will need to find their next cornerstone at tackle if they're going to continue dominating in the trenches. Trevor Goosby will need to continue developing, but he projects as an elite offensive tackle at the next level.

24. Detroit Lions: Kelley Jones - Cornerback - Mississippi State

The 2026 season will be a pivotal season for some of the Detroit Lions' young cornerbacks as the team pushes for a Super Bowl. Mississippi State star Kelley Jones has a massive frame with elite speed, which could make him an instant star at cornerback in the NFL.

25. San Francisco 49ers: Jamari Johnson - Tight End - Oregon

San Francisco needs to start planning for life after George Kittle after his devastating injury this past season. Oregon has become a tight end lab as of late, with Kenyon Sadiq being picked in the 1st Round on Thursday Night. Next in line for the Ducks could be Jamari Johnson, who, at times, overshadowed Kenyon Sadiq with his exciting receiving ability.

26. Kansas City Chiefs: Anthony Smith - Edge Rusher - Minnesota

The 1st Round saw the Chiefs begin to rebuild their defense, landing Mansoor Delane and Peter Woods. The 2027 draft could see the Chiefs continue to build a young nucleus, adding a player off the edge. Anthony Smith is a versatile defensive lineman who could land in the 1st round if he follows up his 12.5 sack season with another strong season.

27. New England Patriots: Rasheem Biles - Linebacker - Texas

The Patriots added protection for Drake Maye as they landed offensive tackle Caleb Lomu to help in pass protection. As the Patriots' veteran linebackers age and reach free agency, the team should look to find a centerpiece in the middle. Rasheem Biles was impressive in Pitt's defense, and now he'll get to be the key piece in Will Muschamp's defense, which should take him to another level.

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Matayo Uiagalelei - Edge Rusher - Oregon

Akheem Mesidor landed in Los Angeles, giving the Chargers an edge rusher opposite the aging Khalil Mack. If the 2026 season is the final season for Mack, the Chargers will need to add another edge rusher next offseason. Matayo Uiagalelei passed up being a potential 1st Round pick, and if he impresses once again he'll have a chance to play his way up the draft boards.

29. Baltimore Ravens: Mario Craver - Wide Receiver - Texas A&M

After losing key pieces in free agency, the Ravens used the 1st Round to bolster the offensive line for Lamar Jackson. Next offseason, the Ravens will need to add more weapons to Jackson's arsenal with what they lost in free agency. Mario Craver had an explosive season for Texas A&M, and as the Aggies' lead receiver, he should play his way into the 1st Round.

30. Buffalo Bills: Quincy Rhoades - Edge Rusher - Arkansas

Most of the top edge rushers came off the board before the Bills' pick leading to them trading out of the 1st Round. Quincy Rhodes Jr had a breakout season with 8 sacks in 2025, and stacking another impressive season could make him a 1st Round pick.

31. Seattle Seahawks: Chris Peal - Cornerback - Syracuse

Coming off their Super Bowl win, the Seahawks used their 1st Round pick to replace Jadarian Price. Mike Macdonald will look to continue building through defense, and he could be looking for a defensive back in 2027. Chris Peal had a stellar season at Syracuse after starting his career at Georgia, and another dominant season could make him a 1st Round pick.

32. Los Angeles Rams: Nick Marsh - Wide Receiver - Indiana

The Rams stunned everyone by picking Ty Simpson, giving the team a long-term plan for life after Matthew Stafford. Next offseason, the Rams could also have to replace the aging Davante Adams at wide receiver. Nick Marsh has flashed his talent at Michigan State, and as he gets competent quarterback play at Indiana, he should be set to break out.