5 reasons why Ryan Day to Kentucky makes sense for both parties
Pressure. This is a word synonymous with college football coaches, athletic directors and quite frankly many involved in any aspect of sports and its administration at FBS schools. With all of the money and expectations surrounding the performance of college football teams specifically in power four conferences, the pressure is understandable. And for some, insurmountable.
First-year Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer who took over for Nick Saban is one example of a coach feeling immense pressure right now after losses to Vanderbilt and Tennessee in the first half of the season. Another example is Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier who is squarely on the hot seat in Gainesville in his third season after losing seasons in his first two.
A third name who is not necessarily on the hot seat, but feeling constant pressure is Ohio State head coach, Ryan Day. While some fans are not shy about wanting Ryan Day fired largely due to his 1-3 record against the rivalry Michigan Wolverines, his job security is seemingly pretty solid with the Buckeyes who currently sit at 7-1 and just knocked off Penn State in Happy Valley to make Day’s record against the Nittany Lions a perfect 6-0.
Despite Day’s winning percentage of 87.5 percent with the Buckeyes at present which parallels his predecessor Urban Meyer, until he wins against Michigan, the pressure will remain. Furthermore, it may be even more pressure-packed than that with expectations from many being National Championship or bust given the supposed $21 million NIL roster in 2024.
Buckeye fans should be cautious however considering there were 10 teams with 11 wins or more in 2023 of which the Buckeyes were one and came within a whisker of defeating the Wolverines which would be the only reason they did not appear in the Big 10 Championship Game and College Football Playoff.
Day is safe in Columbus as I mentioned, but due to the unrealistic expectations from some of the fan base, Columbus may not be safe with Day. Do not be surprised if he leaves for another job in 2025, even if it means for lesser pay.
Ryan Day could leave Ohio State for the Kentucky job in 2025
This may sound crazy, but you have to at the very least acknowledge that the Wildcats will most likely have a head coaching vacancy in 2025 with head coach Mark Stoops coming off of back-to-back 7-6 seasons and going 3-6 so far in 2024. The 12th-year head coach has had two 10-win seasons as head coach of the Wildcats as the first one to ever do it but has fallen on hard times since.
And when you rank in the top 10 of highest-paid coaches in college football at $9 million per year, the math is no longer making sense. Therefore, the Wildcats will need a replacement. This is where Day comes into play.
Why does Ryan Day to Kentucky makes sense?
1. Less pressure
Obviously, there is less pressure in Lexington than there is in Columbus. The Wildcats are a program that dating back to 1977 has only seen three double-digit win seasons. The Buckeyes on the other hand have had 26.
2. More job security
With Day able to win 87 percent of his games to date at Ohio State throughout his six full seasons at the throne, he in theory would easily be able to achieve at least 80 percent at Kentucky. With it being in the SEC, it may dip a bit- especially to start since the Wildcats are not as prestigious of a program as the Buckeyes. However, expect Day to sustain success as he has proven he can do so after taking over for Urban Meyer at Ohio State seven years ago.
Considering the Wildcats have only reached double-digit wins four times in program history, Day will have a job for life, even if he makes less to start with in Lexington. So, while Day is making $9.96 million per year at Ohio State and they most likely have the pockets to pay way more, the immense pressure at some point may lead to his firing at some point anyway if he continues to fall just short.
At Kentucky, he would have a job for life if he continued to win at least eight or nine games per year and fall short. And this would mean more money and job security for a lifetime. And let us be honest- whether it is $9 million, $10 million, or more per year, that is more than enough to satisfy any coach and their family for generations to come.
3. Kentucky is a challenge
Like Nick Saban inherited in 2007 at Alabama, Kentucky is far from the mountain top, unlike Ohio State which was just a few years removed from their last National Championship when Day took over. Not only would Day do much better than Stoops is at present, but he would probably achieve way more than two 10-win seasons over the 12-year stint that is ongoing for Stoops.
Bringing a program to the mountain top for a few million less per year could be very rewarding for a coach like Day, and it could prove Ohio State fans who wanted him gone wrong.
4. Building a dynasty
Ohio State is and has been a dynasty since way before Ryan Day, Urban Meyer and even Jim Tressel inherited the program. The same cannot be said for Kentucky which has inarguably never been a “dynasty.” At best, the Wildcats have always been a second-tier SEC team with many years falling well below even that threshold.
Day would be able to build something that had never been done before, and if so, revered as the best coach in program history while doing so.
5. Recruiting pipeline would remain
With Lexington being right down the interstate from Columbus and the states of Ohio and Kentucky bordering each other, one would figure that Day is essentially going into the same high schools with the same relationships and recruiting the same players geographically within that footprint.
The only difference for Day would be that he would now be able to pitch players that they can play in the SEC instead of the Big 10. And in the eyes of many, that would be a plus considering the SEC has won 13 of the last 18 national championships and is considered by many to be the best conference in college football for decades.