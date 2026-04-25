5-Star Decision Day: Who lands the Nation's No. 1 QB Elijah Haven?

Saturday will bring one of the most highly contested recruitments in the Country to an end as elite quarterback recruit Elijah Haven will announce his commitment. The field has dwindled down to two teams as Kirby Smart and Georgia, along with Kalen DeBoer and Alabama, will have a hat on the table.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Elijah Haven is the 12th ranked player in the Country, the top quarterback in the Country, and the 2nd ranked player out of Louisiana. This season, Haven set a Louisiana record with 62 touchdown passes and 73 total touchdowns as he'll have a chance to be a dynamic star at the college level.

Predicting Elijah Haven's decision as the 5-star comes off the board

Why Georgia can win out for Elijah Haven

While top contenders like Auburn and Florida have fallen out of the race for Elijah Haven, Georgia has surged up his rankings into the final two. Kirby Smart can pitch that Gunner Stockton could leave for the NFL after next season, giving Haven a better chance to play as a freshman compared to Alabama's situation.

Why Alabama will win out for Elijah Haven

Between Florida's coaching change and LSU landing Peyton Houston, the Alabama Crimson Tide have long looked like the favorites to land Elijah Haven. The Louisiana native has spent more time in Tuscaloosa than he has anywhere else, as Kalen DeBoer and his staff have done an excellent job in this recruitment. Kalen DeBoer has a great track record of development, and after sending Ty Simpson into the 1st round on Thursday Night, the Crimson Tide is even more attractive.

The verdict: Alabama lands Elijah Haven

While Kirby Smart and Georgia have made a late surge for Elijah Haven, in the end, Alabama will likely be too much to overcome. The Crimson Tide has dominated this recruitment throughout the winter into the spring, and they've put themselves in the perfect position. Georgia's best chance may be to continue pushing even after Haven decides to hope for a flip down the road.