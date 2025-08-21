5-star Freshman headlines the injury report for Kansas State Vs Iowa State

This weekend, the College Football season officially gets underway as the 2025 season will kick off at 12:00 Eastern from Dublin, Ireland on Saturday. The first game of the season is a Top 25 matchup as the 17th ranked Kansas State Wildcats face off against the 22nd ranked Iowa State Cyclones. The game has massive implications on the race for the Big 12 Championship therefore affecting the race for the College Football Playoff.

Given that the games are just beginning, the fanbases for the most part know which players are dealing with an injury at this point of the year. This season however, the Big 12 requires teams to release an availability report like the SEC did last season giving everyone an idea of which players will play.

On Thursday, Kansas State and Iowa State became the first two Big 12 teams to join in on the new trend.

Your first Big 12 Availability Report. pic.twitter.com/pQYxl5DVKw — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) August 21, 2025

The biggest name on either side of the injury report is 5-star freshman Linkon Cure who is out for the Wildcats with an injury. Cure has been dealing with a minor injury during camp which means that the Wildcats fanbase will have to wait at least another week to see their highly touted freshman make an impact.

The bigger concern for Kansas State fans is that starting Left Tackle George Fitzpatrick will miss the season opener. Fitzpatrick transferred in from Ohio State this offseason but, suffered an undisclosed medical emergency which will keep him out of this game.

On the Iowa State Cyclones' side of this matchup, the team will be without offensive lineman Trevor Buhr which is the biggest concern. Buhr started the final four games of the season last year and was slated to start at Left Guard this season. The Cyclones also have injuries to two running backs bringing the team down to just three scholarship backs to start the season.

Hopefully, on both sides of the matchup the injuries don't play a factor as these teams have a ton of potential to make this a great game.

