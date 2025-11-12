5 teams who eliminated themselves from CFP conversation in Week 11

As we're almost midway through November, every weekend has a massive impact on the race for the College Football Playoff. After just 1 season in the 12-team format, it seems that the magic number is two losses, as anything more makes it impossible to break into the field unless their resume is incredible or the team won their conference.

Every weekend, we start to see elimination games as 2-loss teams face off, helping thin the race for the Playoff. In addition, this season has been filled with upsets, wiping several contenders out of the Playoff race. This weekend, we saw 5 teams get wiped out of the hunt for the College Football Playoff either in shocking fashion or as expected.

These 5 teams were eliminated from the CFP race in Week 11

Missouri Tigers

Missouri entered the weekend with its back against the wall, with 2 losses already on the season, while facing 3rd-ranked Texas A&M without starting quarterback Beau Pribula. The Tigers were dominated as Texas A&M stretched their lead to 38-10 midway through the 4th to secure the 38-17 win. The Tigers had a solid chance to make the playoffs after starting 5-0, but losing 3 of their last 4 sunk them.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Not only did Iowa have a chance to stay alive in the race for the College Football Playoff, but they could've taken a massive leap with a win over Oregon. Instead, just missing on the two-point conversion set Oregon up to win on a field goal, and the Ducks didn't squander their chance. Iowa now has 3 losses with 2 in league play, making it impossible for them to get back into the race.

Washington Huskies

Coming into the weekend, Washington had finally earned its rightful place in the Top 25, and with what everyone thought would be an easy game against Wisconsin. Instead, the weather derailed the Huskies' offense, allowing a Wisconsin team that was led in passing by their punter to win the game. After taking a 3rd loss in league play and overall, the Huskies are out of the Playoff race right before a stretch where they could've propelled themselves into the Playoff.

TCU Horned Frogs

While their chances were slim, with just two losses, TCU had a chance to hang around in the Playoff race if it won out. Instead, the Horned Frogs turned the ball over 3 times, including a late fumble that helped seal the deal. Sonny Dykes team will look back and kick themselves as they lost twice by a field goal while losing to a struggling Kansas State team.

San Diego State Aztecs

When the Louisville Cardinals and Virginia Cavaliers lost, sending the ACC into a tailspin, everyone started to talk about the chances of two Group of 5 teams making the Playoff. One of the teams everyone was picking was San Diego State, which was 7-1, playing dominant defense. The only issue is the Aztecs quickly found out how hard it is to play on the island, suffering a blowout 38-6 loss to Hawaii. The Aztecs could still win the Mountain West, but the loss killed the Mountain West's chances at returning to the Playoff.