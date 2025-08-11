5 things the AP absolutely nailed in the Preseason Top 25 poll

The College Football season is right around the corner as the season is less than two weeks from kicking off in Dublin, Ireland. As the season gets ready to begin, the preseason polls have started to be released giving everyone an idea of where each team stacks up Nationally. When the Associated Press released their preseason Top 25 poll, they clearly got 5 things right with their Top 25 rankings.

5. Bryce Underwood makes Michigan a Playoff contender

The AP ranked the Michigan Wolverines as the 15th ranked team in the preseason poll which puts them right in the mix for the College Football Playoff. Despite having a terrible offense, the Wolverines ended the season by beating Ohio State and Alabama which is as impressive as it can get for a team. Bryce Underwood arrives as the Nation's top recruit and the potential savior for the Wolverines. If Underwood can live up to his potential, this team can go on another run to the Playoff as the offense should be vastly improved.

4. Georgia is still a Top 5 team

Heading into the season, the Georgia Bulldogs are quietly being disrespected as many aren't including them in the group of teams that have a chance at winning the National Championship. Despite all of the losses to the NFL Draft and starting a new quarterback, Kirby Smart's team is still on the shortlist of teams capable of winning the National Championship. Even if Gunnar Stockton doesn't light the world on fire, the defense is capable of carrying this group on a deep run in the Playoff.

3. Boise State is the best Group of 5 team in the Country

Last season, the Boise State Broncos earned a bid into the College Football Playoff on the back of Ashton Jeanty. While Jeanty is gone, Boise State is still the best team in the Mountain West with most of their team returning. Maddux Madsen doesn't get enough credit for how effective he was for the Broncos passing for 3,018 yards and 23 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions. Spencer Danielson has been dominant as the Broncos' Head Coach and the team will go on another Playoff run this season.

2. SMU is once again a Top 25 team

The SMU Mustangs were one of the biggest surprises in the Country joining the ACC and instantly going on a run to the Conference Championship and the College Football Playoff. Coming off of the season, the SMU Mustangs return a talented group headlined by quarterback Kevin Jennings Jr. With Jennings back under center, SMU is clearly a Top 25 team with a chance to make another run at the Playoff.

1. Arizona State is the best team in the Big 12

The clear best thing that the AP Poll voters got right is that the Arizona State Sun Devils are the best team in the Big 12 and a College Football Playoff team. Coming off of a season where the Sun Devils were picked to finish last in the Conference and went to the College Football Playoff, the group Kenny Dillingham returns is clearly the best in the Big 12. Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson are in the debate for the best in the Country at their respective positions and should lead this team on another run to the Playoff.

More College Football News: