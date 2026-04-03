A loud headline, zero impact: Donald Trump’s college sports order won't go anywhere

When Donald Trump held his roundtable of college sports figures in March, he did so with the promise that an executive order was on the way with the hope of fixing the NCAA's biggest issues. As NIL, Revenue Sharing, and the Transfer Portal have changed the landscape, many have taken issue with some of the results.

Donald Trump has held meetings and his roundtable with figures who actually have good ideas and some who aren't nearly knowledgeable enough to make an impact. After holding several meetings, Donald Trump has signed in an executive order with the intent to fix college sports.

The biggest winner in Trump's executive order is the attorneys

Donald Trump's executive order will touch a ton of topics from eligibility, the Transfer Portal, NIL Collectives, and more. While the executive order has great intentions, at the end of the day it's all bark with no bite.

BREAKING: President Trump's executive order on college sports is expected as early as this afternoon, sources tell @CBSSports.



Key directives on player eligibility and movement: 5 years to play 5 seasons and one free undergraduate transfer.



Story: https://t.co/BWpPF0pvEr pic.twitter.com/lFb2VKkyJj — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) April 3, 2026

The executive order directly contradicts rulings we've seen in court which creates the first major issues. Schools will now be in a place where they'll either need to ignore the courts or ignore the President, both of which will come with action against them.

The question many will ask is whether or not the President even holds the legal authority over the NCAA's eligibility rules. Donald Trump himself has brought up in the past that his ruling would likely be challenged in the courts.

The biggest winner with this executive order will be the attorneys as there's going to be hundreds of lawsuits as a result. The players will sue over the limiting of transfers, players who are injured will sue over only having 5 years in college, NIL collectives will sue over the proposed regulation, and the schools will sue when anything goes against them.

Fixing college football is a great idea, but this executive order will only create more problems for the NCAA.