Absurd College Football ending: Mercer–UC Davis just doesn’t count

While everyone was focused on the main slate of games in College Football's week 0, there was a great slate of games at the FCS level. Nicholls State shut down Incarnate Word's high flying offense, Tarleton State dominated Portland State, and North Carolina Central won the MEAC Vs SWAC kickoff. For fans of the FCS, they're likely looking back at the scores of the games wondering what happened in the 4th game.

The 7th ranked UC Davis Aggies traveled to Montgomery, Alabama to take on the 11th ranked Mercer Bears. The Aggies jumped on Mercer early, taking a 21-3 lead into halftime but, in the 3rd quarter Mercer put together a run of their own making it 23-17 heading into the 4th and final quarter.

Halfway through the 4th quarter, the game went into a lightning delay leaving everyone waiting to watch the end of what was an exciting game. The fans and players waited and waited until, the game was called for lightning. The teams won't finish the game on another date, the game will simply be treated as if it never happened and every stat from the game will be wiped from the record books.

Tonight's 11th Annual FCS Kickoff has been declared a "No Contest" due to rain and intermittent lightning that has continued to move through central Alabama.



It's understandable that the game was called off for the night but, to never finish the game is absurd. Everyone watched the 3 and a half quarters of this game and to simply wipe it from the record books doesn't feel right. It makes perfect sense not to declare UC Davis the winner but, wiping all of the players stats from the record book will have an effect on their careers when they're looked back on.

This game had so any incredible moments from a safety to diving touchdowns, and a long run by Autavius Ison but, in the end they'll never be officially in the record books as events that happened.

