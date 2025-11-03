ACC Power Rankings: Chaotic weekend changes everything in the ACC

While we didn't have any massive games in the ACC this weekend, when everyone least expected it, we got a truly chaotic weekend. This weekend saw Miami get stunned by SMU, which could cost them a shot at the College Football Playoff, before Georgia Tech was stunned by NC State in the late slate, knocking them out of the top of the ACC.

As the regular season nears its end, the race for the ACC Championship is truly wide open, and it seems this league is only going to get more hectic. This weekend may have cost the ACC a chance to get 2 teams into the Playoff, but it was one of the weekends that we'll remember defining the season.

Power Ranking the ACC: Chaos shakes the entire conference

Injuries at the quarterback position have derailed Syracuse as Friday Night saw them starting a Walk-On True Freshman who's more known for his lacrosse stardom. The Orange couldn't get anything going on offense as Joseph Filardi passed for just 39 yards, going 4-18 passing. The schedule isn't getting any easier as the next two games bring matchups against Miami and Notre Dame.

Even as Boston College entered Saturday on a 7-game losing streak, they made it tough on Notre Dame. The Eagles made the first half ugly, holding Notre Dame to just 12 points in the first half, trailing just 12-7. In the second half, Notre Dame's talent started to shine through, but this team wasn't out of it until Jeremiyah Love broke off a 94-yard touchdown to seal the game. This team doesn't have the talent to win games in the ACC, and Bill O'Brien and his staff will need to do a great job this offseason.

Bill Belichick picked up his first ACC win on Friday in a game where Belichick certainly appreciated facing a Lacrosse star stepping in at quarterback. True Freshman running back Demon June had a breakout performance with 182 total yards and 2 scores powering this offense. The defense didn't need to do much as Syracuse's quarterback situation allowed this team to pick up a win they desperatley needed.

Early on, it looked like Stanford might have a chance to upset Pitt, but as the game went along, the talent gap separated these teams. Micah Ford's injury has impacted this offense as the Cardinal ended the game with -10 rushing yards while the backs picked up just 36 yards on 21 carries. This team has played hard despite all of the changes they went through this offseason, and they're talented enough to pick up a win down the stretch if they get healthier.

While it became clear pretty early in the season that Virginia Tech's season was going to be a failure, this team hasn't quit, even with their coach being fired and players transferring. The Hokies gave Louisville all they could handle in the first half, taking a 16-7 lead into the half, but the offense couldn't get anything going in the second half. The final 3 game stretch is difficult, but with the way this team plays, they could easily surprise someone.

After knocking off SMU last weekend, the Demon Deacons laid an egg against Florida State this weekend. Florida State won in blowout fashion, taking a 42-0 lead before Micah Mays was able to score late in the 4th quarter. Next weekend brings a big game against Virginia, but Jake Dickert's team is most likely going bowling as he's done a solid job overall in his first season.

The bye week and all the outside noise looked like it motivated Florida State as they finally got back in the win column for the first time in over a year in ACC play. Tommy Castellanos returned after his scary hit in the Stanford game and was awesome, completing 75% of his passes for 271 yards and a touchdown while the rushing attack scored 6 times. Mike Norvell needed to come back and get a win, as the pressure should lessen on this team the rest of the way.

Cal had a chance to upset Virginia late, but Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele threw a pick-six to seal the deal. The offense didn't play its best game as its freshman quarterback threw a pair of interceptions in this game without a touchdown. The defense played a fine game, slowing Virginia's passing attack, but with how long they were on the field, it's not a surprise that Virginia had success running the football.

In a game where playmakers Justin Joly and Hollywood Smothers were out with injury, the NC State Wolfpack exploded for 48 points, stunning the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Jayden Scott had a breakout performance replacing Smothers as he rushed for 196 yards and a touchdown, averaging 8.2 yards per carry. Dave Doeren picked up a big win as his name started to land in the Hot Seat conversation, and if this team can play like they did on Saturday, the Wolfpack will have a lot to look forward to next season.

Dabo Swinney's team keeps showing everyone that, despite all the talent you could ask for, this is not a good football team. The defense with projected first picks all over the field allowed 46 points as they couldn't stop Duke the entire game. This was actually one of the offense's best games of the season as Cade Klubnik passed for 385 yards and 2 scores, but the defense let them down. With 4 games left, this team is good enough to run the table yet also struggles to the point where nothing would surprise you.

After an absolute dud losing to Wake Forest, the SMU Mustangs shocked everyone picking off the Miami Hurricanes. Kevin Jennings Jr had an incredible game as SMU couldn't get anything going on the ground, as he passed for 365 yards and a touchdown while clearly dealing with injuries. The defense did a great job slowing an explosive Miami offense, and when they needed it the most, they forced a Carson Beck interception in overtime. Having 3 losses this early is certainly disappointing for SMU, but with just 1 loss in ACC play, the Mustangs could run the table and find themselves back in the ACC Championship for a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

The Duke Blue Devils played for the win on Saturday, choosing to go for 2 with just 40 seconds left to leave Clemson with a win. Darian Mensah and the offense were incredible as he passed for 361 yards and 4 touchdowns, while Nate Sheppard scored the touchdown late on a 15-yard run. Manny Diaz has made the Blue Devils a contender in the ACC, and their final stretch is manageable enough for this team to make the ACC Championship.

Mario Cristobal's team has shockingly fallen apart as they've now suffered a second loss, which could end up sealing their fate for the College Football Playoff. The offense didn't look right the entire game, and in overtime, Carson Beck threw an interception to seal their fate. The rest of the season, Miami has to run the table while hoping that USF and Notre Dame can win out to boost the Hurricanes' resume.

The Pittsburgh Panthers have jumped into contention for the ACC Championship after making a switch at quarterback. On Saturday, Mason Heintschel threw for 304 yards and 3 touchdowns, but he also had 2 interceptions. Without Desmond Reid, Pitt got a massive performance from Ja'Kyrian Turner, who rushed for 127 yards, giving this team a 1-2 punch when Reid returns. Pitt has a chance to make the Playoff, and they can do some real damage the next few weeks with games against Notre Dame, Georgia Tech, and Miami.

Everything appeared to be set up perfectly for Georgia Tech to make the ACC Championship, and then on Saturday Night, they were stunned by NC State. The Wolfpack gashed this defense for 583 yards and 48 points with their two biggest playmakers sidelined with injuries. This team still has a great chance to play its way into the Playoff, but the game against Pitt has gotten much harder on paper.

Virginia was finally able to put Cal away when Kam Robinson scored on a Pick 6, ending Cal's hopes of an upset win. The last 3 weeks have been far from perfect, but this team keeps winning games late, which is all that matters in the end. The Cavaliers are now the only team left unbeaten in league play, and they won't play a ranked opponents the rest of the way, which helps is they're in a great place to earn a Playoff bid.

After their close loss to Virginia, the Louisville Cardinals are playing their best football, ripping off 3 straight wins, including a win over Miami. Miller Moss struggled this weekend, but Isaac and Keyjuan Brown powered the offense on the ground, combining for 224 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Cardinals won't play a ranked team the rest of the way, but they'll play a pair of really talented teams in Clemson and SMU.