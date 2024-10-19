Is Miami a National Title contender? Cam Ward leads Canes in thriller over Louisville
In a thriller, the Miami Hurricanes remaind undefeated with a 52-45 victory over the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday.
Though the Hurricanes continue to see some struggles defensively, Miami's offense was electric, led by quarterback Cam Ward, who completed 21 of 32 passes for 319 yards and 4 touchdowns. Samuel Brown emerged as the top receiver, catching three passes for 125 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown. Jacolby George also made an impact with three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown, while Xavier Restrepo contributed 7 receptions for 101 yards, including a crucial 63-yard touchdown.
Miami opened early with Andres Borregales hitting a 55-yard field goal on their first drive. However, Louisville responded quickly with a 43-yard rushing touchdown by Isaac Brown, giving them an early 7-3 lead. Miami answered back, with Ward finding Jacolby George for a 27-yard touchdown pass, reclaiming the lead at 10-7.
The second quarter saw the Hurricanes extend their lead. Ward connected with Samuel Brown on a 49-yard touchdown pass, followed by a defensive play where Raul Aguirre Jr. recovered a fumble by Isaac Brown and returned it for a touchdown. This defensive score pushed Miami's lead to 24-14, and despite a late field goal from Louisville's Brock Travelstead, Miami entered halftime up 24-17.
Louisville continued to fight back in the third quarter, as they tied the game 31-31 following a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown by Caullin Lacy and a 21-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Shough to Ja'Corey Brooks. Miami regained the lead when Ward threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Horton, making it 38-31.
Louisville wasn't done, as they tied the game again at 38-38 early in the fourth quarter. However, Miami responded with a quick five-play, 80-yard drive that ended with Ajay Allen punching in a 2-yard touchdown to give Miami the lead once more. Though Louisville scored a touchdown with 0:54 left, it was Damien Martinez who sealed the game with a 30-yard touchdown with 4:05 left in the fourth quarter.
Is Miami a legitimate National Championship contender?
Miami is one of the hardest teams to read in the nation. The Hurricanes are as good as anyone offensively. Cam Ward and that host of weapons can score on any defense in the country. However, they are equally as bad on defense.
Though Miami is beginning to get healthy on the defensive line, the Hurricanes are still susceptible to giving up big plays, as can be seen by the 45 points that Louisville was able to score on Saturday.
In addition, it has to be noted that Miami was just a couple of ACC reviews going the other way from already having two losses. That's exactly why it's so hard to get a read on just how good the Hurricanes are.
Ultimately, no one can question the talent of that offense. It's also going to be hard to beat the Canes when they get the benefit of the doubt with ACC officials every single time. However, the Hurricanes have yet to score less than 38 points in a game this season, and Cam Ward may be the best quarterback in the nation. However, that defense leaves Miami potentially open for a loss if the offense has a week where they struggle.
Miami will host Florida State next week in a game it should have absolutely no trouble winning.