ACC's live replay booth on TV should become an FBS standard

As Football fans, every time a play goes to review, almost every fan groans as the process always takes way too long. When you're watching on TV, you constantly get a rules analyst along with the two broadcasters trying to figure out whether or not the call will be changed while giving their best guess. As fans, we'd all love to get an inside look at the process in real time to see what the officials are looking at and which way the call may go.

During Saturday's Clemson Vs Georgia Tech it looked like the Tigers had tied the game on a pass to Josh Sapp. As it appeared that Josh Sapp may not have had control of the football, the scoring play was reviewed and we got one of the best new features for the sake of the fans.

The ACC nailed it with inside look to the command center

When the referee went to the monitor to review the play the broadcast brought the ACC command center onto the screen and the fans got an incredible inside look at the process. The fans could hear the conversation between the official and the members back at the ACC league offices and it made for the best review process ever.

Love this listen in to the booth review conversation they did with the officials in this Clemson v Georgia Tech game. Would love to see more of this. pic.twitter.com/uBILLmCtqy — Rell (@Rell138541) September 13, 2025

As the officials constantly review plays and the fans are left in the dark or left wondering how they came to the decision they made, this gave fans clarity into the process. The review the ACC did should become common practice throughout the sport across every league and it should even make it's way into the NFL.

Getting to hear why the decision was made to rule it an incomplete pass made every fan feel like they were getting to experience the moment and after the inside look it'll be tough to accept going back to the traditional broadcast method.

