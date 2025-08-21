After transfer detour, Ryan Browne name as Purdue’s QB marking full-circle moment

The College Football Transfer Portal has given most fanbases their wild turn of events whether it was adding a superstar player out of nowhere or losing potential key pieces in an offseason. For the Purdue Boilermakers they may have gotten the best of both worlds this offseason with quarterback Ryan Browne.

Coming out of High School, the Boilermakers were able to beat out the competition landing Ryan Browne as their potential quarterback of the future. Browne got to play sparingly in 2023 showing flashes completing 75% of his passes but, he also showed flaws throwing a pair of interceptions in 16 attempts.

At the end of the 2024 season, Ryan Browne appeared to be in line to be the next full-time starter at Purdue as he had the opportunity to start twice. When the offseason arrived, rather than sticking around with the new coaching staff and competing for the starting job, Ryan Browne took a risk transferring to North Carolina.

In the Spring, when it appeared that Browne wouldn't be Bill Belichick's first time starter, he entered the transfer portal once again. When Browne opted to transfer, he ended up right where he left, rejoining Purdue to compete for the starting quarterback job.

Despite leaving Purdue, Browne returned and was thrown right back into the mix to be the starting quarterback for Barry Odom's team. When it was all said and done, Ryan Browne was able to beat out Arkansas transfer Malachi Singleton and finally earn the role as Purdue's starting quarterback.

NEW: Purdue has named North Carolina transfer QB Ryan Browne as its starter, Barry Odom announced. https://t.co/LFbqRb3Dcj pic.twitter.com/o04j7aTY3i — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) August 21, 2025

In his career, Browne is 0-2 as the starter, with both starts coming during the 2024 season. Thus far, Browne has completed 55 of 92 attempts for 636 yards and 4 touchdowns with 4 interceptions. The Boilermakers added some exciting pieces this offseason that could help Purdue finally start to head back in the right direction but, Browne will be crucial in getting everyone involved.

