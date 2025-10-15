Ahmad Hardy has taken over the Doak Walker Award race: Here’s who’s chasing him

We've reached the midway point of the College Football season as we head into Week 8. While the races for the National Championship and each conference are starting to heat up, the races for the biggest awards are getting just as interesting. One of the most fun awards to follow is the race for the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the Nation's best running back.

Last season, it became clear early on that it was Ashton Jeanty and then everyone else as he took home the award. This season, we don't have that lone running back putting up video game-like numbers that make this race anyone's to win. We're halfway through the College Football season, but these 5 running backs have put themselves in a great place in the race.

These 5 running backs have the best case for the Doak Walker Award

The Washington Huskies have shown they can field the Nation's most explosive offense in part because of their star running back Jonah Coleman. The Huskies' star has rushed for 518 yards and a nation-leading 11 touchdowns while adding 243 yards and a touchdown as a receiver. The Huskies' offense runs through Coleman, and if he can get back on track in Big Ten play, he's going to find himself in the Doak Walker race.

Michigan went out and gave elite 5-star recruit Bryce Underwood a massive NIL deal, which made everyone think this would be a pass-heavy offense. Instead, the biggest addition of the offseason has been Alabama transfer Justice Haynes, who's been the driving force of the Wolverines' offense. Haynes has picked up 705 yards and 8 touchdowns on 95 carries averaging 7.4 yards per carry. If Haynes continues to produce at a high level in Big Ten play, there aren't going to be many backs who will have the same case for the award.

Former TCU starter Cam Cook transferred to Jacksonville State and has put up incredible numbers thus far. Cam Cook leads the Nation with 832 yards on 142 carries while finding the endzone 7 times adding 140 yards receiving. If Cam Cook finishes the season with the most yards on the ground, he'll have to be considered for the Doak Walker Award.

Anyone who hasn't watched the NC State Wolfpack play this season has missed out on seeing one of the most exciting running backs in the Country. Hollywood Smothers has been dynamic with 739 yards and 5 touchdowns rushing while adding 145 yards and a score as a receiver. The NC State Wolfpack offense runs through Smothers, and he'll have a good mix of easy games to stat pad as well as massive tests down the stretch to put himself firmly in the race.

Ahmad Hardy has made the jump from UL Monroe to Missouri and the SEC, and all he's done is look like the best back in the Country. Hardy has picked up 782 yards and 9 touchdowns on 115 carries, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Last weekend against Alabama, Hardy missed his chance to land himself in the Heisman race, but he's still the best back in the Country.

