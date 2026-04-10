Alabama aiming to keep West Coast pipeline flowing with elite DB recruit Hayden Strepp

While Kalen DeBoer and his staff may not have the overwhelming power that Nick Saban had on the recruiting trail, they've found a way to make a major impact of their own. One of the biggest changes we've seen with Alabama's new regime as a ton of success bringing recruits in from the West Coast. While recruiting the area close to home is still the best way to build a team, Kalen DeBoer and his staff have found a way to build a pipeline to the West Coast.

Kalen DeBoer's first full recruiting class saw the Crimson Tide reel in elite recruits from the West Coast in Dijon Lee, Chuck McDonald, Jackson Lloyd, and several other players who have made an early impact. In the 2027 recruiting cycle, Alabama is looking to do it again.

Alabama cracks final 4 for elite defensive back Hayden Strepp

On Friday Afternoon, elite defensive back recruit Hayden Strepp named his final 4 schools including Alabama along with Cal, Oregon, and Georgia.

NEWS: Elite 2027 CB Hayden Stepp is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 190 CB from Las Vegas, NV is ranked as a Top 30 Recruit in the 2027 Class (per Rivals Industry)



He’s locked in OVs to each of his finalistshttps://t.co/W92nPZju4i pic.twitter.com/QDqf1AIfoG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 10, 2026

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Hayden Strepp is the 27th ranked player in the Country, the 4th ranked cornerback in the class, and the top ranked player out of Nevada. Strepp plays his High School football at Bishop Gorman which is notable for Alabama as the Crimson Tide landed Derek Meadows from the West Coast power, and he's played early in his career.

Considering the success Alabama has had with this new regime recruiting on the West Coast, they're going to be hard to beat for Strepp. Adding in the fact that Alabama has turned defensive backs like Zabien Brown and Dijon Lee into instant starters and potential 1st Round picks, Alabama has the track record of development to help keep this West Coast pipeline flowing as they continue to recruit at a National level.