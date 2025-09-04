Alabama can move on from Kalen DeBoer easier than most would think

After a shocking 31-17 loss to the unranked Florida State Seminoles, it has officially reached panic time in Tuscaloosa. The Alabama fanbase was willing to write off embarrassing losses to Vanderbilt, Michigan, and Oklahoma as struggles in the transition but, after losing quickly to start this season, the fanbase is starting to fear that Kalen DeBoer isn't the man for the job.

On Wednesday, On3's Andy Staples and Chris Low reported that it's not just the average fan that's concerned about DeBoer as the panic has spread to the power brokers in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama has the perfect out in Kalen DeBoer's contract

When Alabama fans start to think about whether or not they can get rid of Kalen DeBoer, they likely see the $60+ million buyout figure and think that it's simply too much money to cough up in this era where cash is king. That would be true except unlike most buyouts, the Crimson Tide won't need to cough up the entire figure after firing DeBoer as his contract is different.

According to Andy Staples, Kalen DeBoer's buyout is paid in equal monthly payments through the end of his contract, which makes it much easier to move on, as you don't need to pool all the cash together at once.

Given that the Crimson Tide isn't one of the big spenders in the NIL space as the program recruits itself, being able to pay DeBoer by the month makes it far more likely he's fired if the struggles continue. Oftentimes, the thought is that a buyout saves a coach as it's too much to pay at once and Alabama making the deal monthly was the smart play.

Obviously, the Alabama Football program hopes that they never need to pull the trigger to fire Kalen DeBoer and that he can turn this ship around. If DeBoer doesn't change the narrative however, we'll likely see Alabama move on and try to find the right coach to lead this program.

