Alabama continues to dominate the recruiting trail landing elite defensive lineman

All Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide have done as of late is dominate whoever they've gone up against on the recruiting trail. In the Month of June, the Crimson Tide landed 10 commitments in the Month of June alone vaulting their class up the recruiting rankings. If June wasn't good enough, Alabama started July off by landing wide receiver Brian Williams Jr followed up by landing 5-star receiver Cederian Morgan, before taking a day off from landing a commitment on July 3rd.

The Crimson Tide didn't have to wait long before starting their next recruiting hot streak as they're back on the board on July 4th.

Alabama adds elite defensive tackle Nolan Wilson to loaded class

On Friday, elite defensive tackle recruit Nolan Wilson became the latest player to pledge their allegiance to the Tide, picking Alabama over Ole Miss and Miami.

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Nolan Wilson is the 68th-ranked player in the Country, the 4th-ranked defensive lineman in the class, and the 3rd-ranked player out of Mississippi. Alabama was the first program to offer Nolan Wilson, and the early relationship proved to be pivotal as Kalen DeBoer won another key battle.

Nolan Wilson has great length and athleticism which can allow him to either play on the interior or as a pass rusher off of the edge. Given Wilson's size and length, he could easily play either the bandit or the wolf position in Kane Wommack's defense if he doesn't stick at defensive tackle.

Wilson becomes the 7th Top 100 recruit to commit to Alabama thus far, giving the Crimson Tide an incredibly talented class. As the recruiting cycle continues, Alabama should only continue to stack blue-chip recruits, as they're in a great position to land several commitments in the week to come. On Saturday, Alabama should land 5-star Safety Jireh Edwards, while recruits like 5-star Anthony Jones, 4-star Tayden Kaawa, and several other key recruits are trending toward the Tide.

