Kalen DeBoer keeps proving Bama is still Bama, landing 5-Star WR Cederian Morgan

When Nick Saban announced his retirement and Alabama picked Washington's Kalen DeBoer as his successor, the biggest concerns weren't about his ability as a coach but, as a recruiter. DeBoer never had a ton of success recruiting at Washington and without any experience recruiting in the SEC, there was concern from members of the fanbase and Nationally that he may not be able to recruit to Nick Saban's level.

This Summer, Kalen DeBoer is once again proving that he's up to the task after signing a loaded recruiting class last cycle. The Crimson Tide are currently white hot on the recruiting trail seemingly landing a commitment every day.

Alabama lands In-State 5-star Cederian Morgan

On Wednesday, 5-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan announced his commitment picking Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Florida, and others.

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Cederian Morgan is the 15th-ranked recruit in the Country, the 2nd-ranked wide receiver in the class, and the top-ranked player out of Alabama. Kalen DeBoer and his staff made landing Morgan one of their top priorities upon landing the job hosting him on 7 visits since May of 2024.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have quickly built one of the most loaded recruiting classes headlined by their 4 5-star commitments. Cederian Morgan joins 5-star commits Jorden Edmonds (21st Nationally), Xavier Griffin (27th Nationally), and Ezavier Crowell (31st Nationally). The Crimson Tide's arsenal of 5-star talent should only grow as the Crimson Tide are the apparent front runners for safety Jireh Edwards and In-State Edge Rusher Anthony Jones.

The State of Alabama has three 5-star recruits in this class in Cederian Morgan, Anthony Jones, and Ezavier Crowell. Kalen DeBoer has already landed 2 of 3 and appears in the driver's seat for Jones which speaks to the incredible run Alabama is on. Hugh Freeze was a massive threat to Alabama getting the upper hand on In-State recruiting last cycle but, DeBoer is dominating in the 2026 cycle.

Wide Receivers Coach JaMarcus Shephard is building an intriguing group at wide receiver in this recruiting class. Shephard lands the elite 5-star talent in Cederian Morgan who will become the Crown Jewel of this recruiting class. Morgan joins a pair of 3-star receivers in Owen Cabell and Brian Williams Jr who Shephard will bet on developing like he did time and time again in Washington.

As this cycle moves along, Kalen DeBoer has the Crimson Tide in contention for the Nation's top ranked recruiting class which would be an impressive feat in his second cycle in Tuscaloosa.

