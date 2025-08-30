Alabama fans are turning on Kalen DeBoer after just one half

When Nick Saban retired everyone acknowledged how great of a job Alabama is yet, that they wouldn't want the pressure of following Nick Saban. Fresh off of a trip to the National Championship Game, Kalen DeBoer was picked as the heir to the kingdom. In his first season at Alabama, DeBoer had a shaky season but, everyone thought he needed a full year.

Coming into this season, the Alabama Crimson Tide have National Championship hopes entering the season as the 8th ranked team in the AP Poll. The issue is that just one half into the 2025 season, it doesn't look like DeBoer is the answer as the Alabama Crimson Tide trail Florida State 17-7 and the Seminoles get the ball after halftime.

As Alabama is clearly not clicking, the Crimson Tide fanbase has taken to social media to express their concerns with Kalen DeBoer and the future of the program.

Alabama football is dead in the waters man fire Kalen DeBoer — nap escobar (@sameolnap) August 30, 2025

I’ve seen enough. Fire Kalen Deboer — Dub 💤🏴 (@BrandonTU22) August 30, 2025

One fan pointed out how Alabama looks shaky in every aspect of the game and that it may be because DeBoer and his staff aren't right for the job.

Hot take:



We’ve played one singular half of football and I think Kalen DeBoer’s seat is already scorching hot…



Zero offense, secondary with glaring holes, special teams miscues, wasted timeouts early. This is just bad.



Bama fans won’t put up with this for long…#RollTide — TERRION ARNOLD’S ANACONDA (@JoeyKrancich) August 30, 2025

One Alabama fan pointed out that Alabama simply doesn't move him which may be how the fanbase feels as a whole.

Kalen DeBoer just doesn’t move me. Hope he proves me wrong. — Matthew Whatley (@__whatley__) August 30, 2025

The Twitter/X account Message Board Geniuses shared a look into what the Alabama Football message boards look like at the moment.

The Crimson Tide has plenty of time to turn this game around, but the team is going to need to fully flip the switch as the Seminoles look like the better team. It's hard to say that one game can put a coach on the hot seat, but if Kalen DeBoer kicks off the season in this fashion, it'll be hard for Alabama fans to believe he should be back leading the team after this season.

