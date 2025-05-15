Alabama fans collectively breathing a sigh of relief after massive injury news

After swirling rumors, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer put an end to the worry, giving an encouraging update on star wide receiver Ryan Williams. And let’s be honest—this was the update Tide fans had been begging for.

Williams, who quickly became one of the most electric weapons in the Alabama offense as a true freshman, had everyone holding their breath when news broke that he’d suffered an injury at the tail end of spring practice. Details were murky, and that only fueled more anxiety in Tuscaloosa and beyond.

But DeBoer made it clear during an appearance on WJOX Radio in Birmingham that Williams' injury isn’t anything to lose sleep over. In fact, the head coach called it nothing more than a “little ding,” confirming that the sophomore wideout would be ready to roll by summer workouts.

“He’ll be fine. He’ll be ready to roll here this summer,” DeBoer said.

That’s exactly what Crimson Tide fans needed to hear. No setbacks, no lingering effects, no whispers of a possible absence that effects his summer workout routine. Just a little bump in the road for one of college football’s most dangerous playmakers.

This is especially good news considering the offensive transition Alabama is about to undergo. With Jalen Milroe now headed to the Seattle Seahawks as a third-round draft pick, the Tide will be breaking in a new quarterback. Whether that’s Ty Simpson—who many see as the front-runner—or someone else, they’ll be leaning heavily on Williams to provide a safety valve, deep threat, and everything in between.

And Williams isn’t just important—he’s essential. Last season, he racked up 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, including a 75-yard game-winner against Georgia.

DeBoer also pointed to the fact that Williams is still maturing physically, noting that getting stronger and more durable is part of the plan as he enters year two in the program. Remember, last year was a whirlwind for Williams, who didn’t even enroll until the summer and still managed to crack the starting lineup. This will be his first full offseason, and the coaching staff is eager to see how much of a leap he can take with a full spring and summer under his belt.

Given the unproven nature of Alabama’s quarterback room and the fact that they’ll be facing a tough slate—including early games where chemistry will be critical—having Williams fully healthy is a must, and this update is one that has Bama fans collectively breathing a sigh of relief.

