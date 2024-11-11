Alabama fans demand apology for Kalen DeBoer hate earlier in the season
Just a few weeks ago, there was a small group of social media warriors calling for Kalen DeBoer to be fired. Now look at Alabama.
If you've followed college football long enough, you know that things change quickly. Saturday, October 19 wasn't that long ago, but it seems like an eternity. Let's set the stage.
Around 8 p.m. E.T. on that very night, the Alabama Crimson Tide had fallen yet again — for the second time in three weeks — and this time, it was on the road in Rocky Top to rival Tennessee. The one win was a narrow 27-25 victory over South Carolina at home, and things were looking bleak with Kalen DeBoer at the helm.
Then, three more weeks — two games total — came and went. And, now, everyone is fine and well in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide beat Missouri 34-0 and then, after a bye week, they went into Death Valley and just drummed LSU 42-13. Now, Alabama stands just three wins away with a very favorable schedule from advancing back to the College Football Playoff.
It's not enough to be back in the thick of the College Football Playoff race for an at-large bid, many Alabama fans want to see apologies from those on the outside who doubted DeBoer just a few weeks ago.
All those talks about DeBoer not tucking his shirt in, or running his program too lose. Those all subside with wins. And it's fair for many Alabama fans to keep the receipts and call out those who were critical of DeBoer and Alabama after the Crimson Tide had lost their second game. But, it's also fair to note that there many in Tuscaloosa who had those same doubts, if we're being honest with ourselves.
Ultimately, DeBoer has his program heading in the right direction and he's going to win a lot of games as the head coach of Alabama.
The Crimson Tide still might face an uphill battle once they get into the College Football Playoff, but there's nothing stopping them from securing an at-large bid with games against Oklahoma, Mercer, and Auburn remaining.
Though this season has had its rough patches for Alabama under DeBoer's leadership, a trip to the College Football Playoff should be looked at as a success and will serve as a stepping stone for the program as it continues to build for the future.
Nick Saban may be gone and the Crimson Tide might not quite be back on the top of the mountain yet, but Alabama is going nowhere.