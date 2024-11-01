"Not Impressed," SEC insider fuels 'hot seat' rumors around Alabama's Kalen DeBoer
In recent comments, Paul Finebaum hasn’t held back his criticism of Alabama’s first-year head coach, Kalen DeBoer.
Known for his candid, outrageous, and controversial takes on college football, Finebaum seems less than impressed with DeBoer's ability to handle the pressure that comes with leading a powerhouse program like Alabama. He’s pointed to the coach’s “demeanor on the sidelines,” mentioning that it “bugs people” and pointing to some undisciplined moments.
Finebaum’s perspective is clear: The energy and control associated with previous Alabama under Nick Saban are missing under DeBoer.
After Alabama’s 6-2 start, including two SEC losses, Finebaum believes the stakes are especially high. Next week’s game against LSU could be a turning point, as Finebaum notes, “It’s really going to come down to next week,” suggesting that this upcoming match will largely shape the narrative around DeBoer's first season.
If Alabama doesn’t pick up a win, Finebaum hints that off-season discussions might circle around DeBoer’s future and whether he’s truly fit to lead Alabama in the long run.
Adding to this, Finebaum’s comments seem to indicate talks of hot seat speculation, sparking questions among fans and analysts. Comparisons to Nick Saban’s reign are inevitable, and Finebaum plays on that nostalgia, subtly suggesting DeBoer’s Alabama isn’t the same dominating force.
However, despite the murmurs, Alabama’s administration and its boosters likely aren’t rushing to cut ties. DeBoer’s buyout, reportedly around $70 million, serves as a substantial financial barrier to any swift coaching changes. This figure indicates that, despite Finebaum’s critique, DeBoer’s job is secure—at least for now.
DeBoer himself has a lot to balance, inheriting a team with high expectations while dealing with roster changes and other challenges. While his performance may not yet mirror the dominance Alabama fans have grown accustomed to, it’s important to note that even with the team’s early stumbles, Alabama still has playoff potential. The Crimson Tide’s season is far from over, but Finebaum is right in his assertion that the LSU game will paint the narrative for Alabama moving into 2025.
If DeBoer wins, he'll have the support of the fanbase and likely will be in the College Football Playoff. If the Tide lose, though, they'll finish 9-3 at best and will miss the 12-team playoff field.
DeBoer is a proven winner, so there are plenty of reasons to believe that he'll get things turned around and that he'll win a lot of games in Tuscaloosa, given time. However, it will be interesting to see what the temperature coming out Alabama feels like if DeBoer doesn't pick up a win in Death Valley and the Crimson Tide are officially out of playoff contention.