Alabama fans saw the future on full display against UL Monroe

On Saturday Night, the Alabama Crimson Tide played the style of game we constantly saw under Nick Saban as the Tide punished UL Monroe for having the nerve to show up to Bryant-Denny Stadium. This was one of those games where Alabama fans saw every player on the roster as the starters were able to hand the team over to the second unit at halftime as they led 42-0.

While it was important for the Crimson Tide to get back on track after an embarrassing loss to Florida State, Kalen DeBoer got to showcase his first recruiting class and it was beyond impressive.

Keelon Russell highlights a dominant showing by Alabama's freshmen

Leaving this game, the entire fanbase is going to be enamored with what they saw from true freshman quarterback Keelon Russell as he lived up to the 5-star billing. Russell finished the game 4-6 passing for 65 yards and a pair of scores. While the showing did come against UL Monroe, the way Russell was able to move around and make off platform throws was beyond impressive.

Watch Alabama freshman QB Keelon Russell throw a touchdown pass on his first ever drive in a Crimson Tide uniform: pic.twitter.com/s3T30tLMb2 — Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) September 7, 2025

The player Alabama fans should be most excited about for this season is true freshman wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks, who made the start with Ryan Williams out with an injury. Brooks caught 4 passes for 58 yards and looked like Jaylen Waddle with the explosiveness he has.

Alabama 'loved what it saw' from freshman Lotzeir Brooks vs. ULM



"We know that he has all the God-given ability to go out there and make plays. So it was just all about execution, and that's what he did."



🔗 https://t.co/M0etFBX4ih pic.twitter.com/iwm2NxNi0e — Charlie Potter (@Charlie_Potter) September 7, 2025

In the fourth quarter, true freshman running back AK Dear put his big-play ability on full display, looking like a player who can play this season. Dear carried the ball 5 times for 76 yards and a touchdown, but the highlight of his game was a 56-yard touchdown where he ran through the defense with ease.

Alabama freshman RB AK Dear HOUSES this carry for 56 yards:

pic.twitter.com/RFzpsjElqx — Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) September 7, 2025

Overall, the Alabama Crimson Tide got to play a ton of their younger players in this game, and for Kalen DeBoer, his first signing class shining in this game has to help with some of the pressure he's under. It's not often you get to put the younger players in the game but, games like this go a long way in planning for the future.

