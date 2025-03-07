Predicting who will win the biggest quarterback battles in college football for 2025

​As we look ahead to the 2025 college football season, several powerhouse programs find themselves at a crossroads, with many facing uncertainty at the quarterback position.

These pivotal battles start now as teams begin spring practice and, in some cases, will continue through August camp.

Here's a look at the five biggest quarterback battles and our prediction for who will win the position for the 2025 season.

Predicting the 5 biggest quarterback battles in college football

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

With Jalen Milroe declaring for the NFL Draft, Alabama faces a pivotal decision at quarterback. The contenders include redshirt sophomore Ty Simpson, who brings experience but has yet to secure the starting role; sophomore Austin Mack, a transfer from Washington known for his strong arm; and freshman Keelon Russell, a 4-star recruit celebrated for his dual-threat capabilities.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer has a challenging task ahead, balancing experience against raw talent to determine the Tide's offensive leader.​

Prediction: Ty Simpson wins the job early, but it's Russell's job before the end of the season.

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame's quarterback situation is up for grabs following the departure of Riley Leonard, who came in from the Transfer Portal and led them to a berth in the national championship game last year.

Steve Angeli, who has game experience in the past and looked good in limited duty last year, is the frontrunner. However, there are a few other options for the Fighting Irish, as well, including true freshman Blake Hebert, redshirt freshman CJ Carr, and redshirt sophomore Kenny Minchey.

Hebert is not ready to compete for the starting job, so that really leaves Minchey and Carr as the options to unseat Angeli. Right now, there's not enough reason to believe they'll be able to do that, especially as Notre Dame focuses on getting Jeremiyah Love and that running game going.

Prediction: Steve Angeli wins the job

3. Ole Miss Rebels

With Jaxson Dart moving on, the Rebels are looking to Austin Simmons to step up as the starting quarterback. Simmons, a dual-sport athlete who chose football over baseball, has drawn comparisons to NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes. His decision to focus solely on football should turn out to be a good thing for Lane Kiffin and Co.

AJ Maddox and Pierce Clarkson — a transfer from Louisville — are also on the roster, but this is Simmons' job to lose.

Prediction: Austin Simmons wins the job.

4. Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia's quarterback room has been shaken up with the departure of Carson Beck, who entered the Transfer Portal after a shaky 2024 season. The Bulldogs are now evaluating their options, which include junior Gunner Stockton and redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi. The competition is wide open, but we'd expect Stockton to have the inside track.

Stockton did a solid job in the College Football Playoff game against Notre Dame and taking over the reins should help him take the next step. We wouldn't completely write-off Puglisi, who will get his chance, but something tells us that Kirby Smart will go with experience.

Prediction: Gunner Stockton will win the job.

5. Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines' quarterback room is crowded, to say the least. Freshman Bryce Underwood, the nation's top recruit, is vying for the starting spot against sophomore Jadyn Davis and senior transfer Mikey Keene.

All the hype is around Underwood and while Sherrone Moore has said this is an "open competition," we'd expect Underwood to be the starter from Game 1 on. Michigan has spent far too much money on Underwood for him to not play, and honestly, he's the most talented option for the Wolverines. Will there be some hiccups along the way? Yes. But, the writing is already on the wall.

Prediction: Bryce Underwood wins the job and Davis likely hits the Transfer Portal

