Alabama Football may be without their most important defender against Florida State

This weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide will look to kick off their season with a win over Florida State as Kalen DeBoer looks to bounce back from a shaky first season in Tuscaloosa. One of the keys to the game for Alabama will be their defensive line play and containing the quarterback as Thomas Castellanos can gash teams with his legs.

The issue for Alabama is that the Crimson Tide may be without one of their most important pieces on defense as Kalen DeBoer shared an update on defensive tackle Tim Keenan.

Star Defensive Tackle Tim Keenan may miss Alabama's season opener

On Wednesday, Kalen DeBoer shared an update on where his team stood with injuries where he shared a concerning update about the status of Tim Keenan.

"Yet to be determined, probably not but we’ll see. He had a lower-body injury. A lot of it is always, kind of, figure it out after practice. Obviously, gathering information in the moment I’m in right now, trying to understand exactly where it’s at. Our staff is unbelievable. They have done pretty impressive things on getting guys back. Waiting on the update on that. I don’t know if I can give you a percentage and be confident in that. But it is a lower-body injury." Kalen DeBoer.

If Alabama is going to be without Tim Keenan it would be a massive blow to the defense and the team as a whole as Keenan is a captain. Last season, Keenan was solid for the Crimson Tide in the middle of the defense racking up 40 tackles with 2.5 sacks. Keenan is so important for the Alabama defense as the rock on the inside at a position where Alabama doesn't have as many proven pieces.

Depending on whether or not Tim Keenan can play, the Crimson Tide are going to need to lean on some younger defensive linemen. Edric Hill and Jeremiah Beamen standout as players who could step into the lineup while Florida transfer Kelby Collins could give the team some solid snaps on the inside.

