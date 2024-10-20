Alabama is just another college football team now
With Alabama's 24-17 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, the Crimson Tide have lost two games before November. The last time that happened? 2007.
You may recall 2007 as the year that the Nick Saban era began in Tuscaloosa. The Tide finished 7-6 that season, and infamously lost to Louisana-Monroe at home. As embarrassing as that season may have been for Alabama, it was understandable. After the up-and-down of the Mike Shula era, Saban had stabilizing to do. After a season he had the ball rolling, and the dynasty would truly take shape.
So, yes, in 2007 it was excusable for Alabama to lose two games before November. In 2024, however, it is deeply concerning.
What's the difference? While Saban was taking over a down program, current head coach Kalen DeBoer was handed an elite program on a silver platter by the greatest head coach to ever do it.
There has been a lot of stuff about DeBoer that Tide fans don't like. He wears t-shirts on the sideline, he invites social media personalities like Roll Tide Willie to practice, and he modernized some of Alabama's facilities. He just doesn't feel like a culture fit in Tuscaloosa.
The thing is, that wouldn't matter if he was winning. Instead, it's looking more and more like a program that used to be in the 4-team playoff every year won't make the 12-team playoff.
Even in victories, Alabama is no longer the killer that it was under Saban. Now, the Tide need a miracle to beat a Georgia team it led 28-0. Now, the Tide struggle to put away a 3-3 South Carolina squad.
Alabama is no longer Alabama. It is no longer revered. When Tennessee beat the Tide in 2022, Vols fans stormed the field. Saturday? The crowd pretty calmly lit its cigars and basked in the win. They hadn't slain a king, they just won a big football game.
This day was bound to come at some point in our lives, but it's no less surreal to see. Alabama is just another college football team now.