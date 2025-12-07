Alabama just played its way out of the College Football Playoff

Coming into Saturday, the path to the College Football Playoff was clear for Kalen DeBoer's Alabama team. The 9th-ranked Crimson Tide were certainly in the College Football Playoff with a win over Georgia, while a loss made things interesting, but it was hard to see a scenario where a loss to a team they've already beaten eliminated them.

The only way Alabama would be dropped out of the Playoff field would be if the Crimson Tide were dominated in Atlanta. If getting demolished was the worst-case scenario for Alabama, then Saturday Night's game was a nightmare.

Alabama may be on the outside looking in after the SEC Championship

On Saturday Afternoon, Georgia looked like a clear National Championship front runner while the Crimson Tide looked like the team we saw get punished by a Florida State team that many wanted to fire Mike Norvell.

The Crimson Tide lost 28-7, but the game never even felt that close as Georgia dominated from start to finish. The rushing attack that's struggled all season long picked up -3 yards on the ground when you account for sack yardage. As Alabama became a one-dimensional offense, Ty Simpson couldn't carry the load as he was held to 212 yards on 39 attempts with a touchdown and an interception.

When you look at the Playoff field now, it's hard to account for where the 9th-ranked Crimson Tide will be on Selection Sunday. Notre Dame with 2-losses may jump Alabama from 10th, but you then start to look at teams ranked behind Alabama who could jump the Tide.

11th-ranked BYU also lost in convincing fashion, which will make it hard for them to get the nod from the committee. The 12th-ranked Miami Hurricanes may be the team to watch as they're 10-2 with a head-to-head win over Notre Dame, which has been a big debate over the past few weeks.

Last season, we saw the committee reward teams for making their conference championships even if they lost. With a whole new committee, the Crimson Tide will be watching closely on Selection Sunday hoping they suffer the same fate.