Alabama makes a massive splash landing 5-star linebacker Xavier Griffin

As Kalen DeBoer is just about through his second June as Alabama's Head Coach, it's becoming clear that it's his best month. Last year, Kalen DeBoer silenced anyone that doubted his ability as a recruiter going on a tear that included several 5-star commitments. This year Kalen DeBoer is doing the same taking a struggling recruiting class to one of the Nation's best recruiting classes.

Alabama lands elite 5-star linebacker Xavier Griffin

On Sunday Afternoon, Kalen DeBoer and his staff made another splash addition beating out a who's who of the Nation's blue bloods for 5-star linebacker Xavier Griffin.

BREAKING: Five-Star LB Xavier Griffin has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 210 LB from Gainesville, GA chose the Crimson Tide over Texas, Ohio State, & Florida State



“TGBTG Roll Tide!!”https://t.co/9YGmKhitK1 pic.twitter.com/GywDM9Smqc — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 29, 2025

According to On3's Industry Recruiting Rankings, Xavier Griffin is the 27th ranked player in the Country, the 2nd ranked linebacker in the class, and the 3rd ranked player out of Georgia. Griffin was committed to USC for most of this recruiting cycle but, reopened his recruitment this Spring quickly becoming one of the most sought after players in the Country.

Landing Xavier Griffin brings Alabama's recruiting class up to 9th in the Country but, it could very quickly become the best class in the Country. Griffin joins fellow 5-star commits Jorden Edmonds and Ezavier Crowell giving Alabama an elite level of top tier talent in this class.

As the recruiting cycle continues to progress, it could end with Alabama signing the most impressive collection of 5-star players. The Crimson Tide are the front runners for two of the State's best players in 5-stars Cederian Morgan and Anthony Jones which could give this class 5 5-star commits. The Crimson Tide also find themselves at the top or near it for 5-star safety Jireh Edwards out of Maryland.

When Kalen DeBoer landed in Tuscaloosa, there was plenty of concerns from the Alabama fanbase that he wouldn't be able to recruit the South as he had no experience in the SEC. DeBoer smartly kept some of Nick Saban's assistants on board and added a few aces on the recruiting trail and the Crimson Tide are now thriving.

