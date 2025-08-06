Alabama’s WRs just gave the secondary the highest praise possible

As the 2025 College Football season approaches, analysts across the Country have been making their case for who they feel has the best player, team, and position groups in the Country. In Tuscaloosa, the Alabama Crimson Tide have a loaded team but, the defensive back group is getting National attention ahead of the season.

When Kalen DeBoer arrived in Tuscaloosa, Alabama was losing a ton in the secondary as Caleb Downs and a few younger pieces transferred while Kool-Aid McKinstry, Terrion Arnold, and Jaylen Key all departed for the NFL. The way in which Alabama rebuilt its secondary is incredible and it'll be the strength of this team in 2025.

Transfers Domani Jackson, Keon Sabb, and DaShawn Jones made early impacts and figure to start this season for Alabama. Maurice Linguist has helped develop key pieces in Bray Hubbard, Zabien Brown, and Red Morgan who are going to be relied upon a ton this season. All in all, the Crimson Tide are deeper than anyone else in the secondary and the top end talent is unmatched.

Alabama's Wide Receivers give the ultimate praise to the Crimson Tide's DB room

While outsiders have their take on the Crimson Tide's defensive back room, the players who know the best are the receivers tasked with going up against this room on a daily basis. On Monday, Alabama Star Ryan Williams spoke at the Crimson Tide's Media Day where he agreed wholeheartedly with the sentiment that Alabama has the best defensive back room.

"1000%, 1000%, I 1000% agree that we have the best defensive back room in the country." Ryan Williams

At the end of July, Alabama receiver Germie Bernard declared that Alabama has the best defensive back room in the Country, sharing how the talent on the other side of the football has pushed the Crimson Tide's receivers to get better.

"I believe that we have the best Defensive Back room in the Country so going against the best every single day you have to find new ways to get open, new schemes, it's been great we've been competing for two years now with some of them. Some of the new additions like Cam (Calhoun) and all the other guys it's been great, hearing their perspective on things. We're just trying to get each other better." Germie Bernard

Hearing two of the best wide receivers in the Country declare Alabama's receiver room the best in the Country goes a long way especially as Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard face the opponents best punch each week. While the receivers praised the defensive back room, part of what makes them so great is likely the fact that they're tasked with guarding this elite receiver duo on a daily basis.

If Alabama is going to go on a run to the College Football Playoff, the secondary is going to need to prove they're the best unit in the Country and anchor this defense. As this group returns after getting valuable experience under their belts, we could see a throwback style Alabama defense which makes the sport far more fun.

