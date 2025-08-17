Alabama suffers season-altering injury just weeks before kickoff

The main priority of any preseason in football is to make it through camp without suffering any major injuries. In Tuscaloosa, the Alabama Crimson Tide isn't nearly as fortunate as Kalen DeBoer's team lost its starting running back, Jam Miller, to an injury during a scrimmage on Saturday.

Multiple sources tell @BamaCentral that Jam Miller was injured during today’s scrimmage, and the senior tailback will miss multiple games. Story with more details:https://t.co/WEUCymE9x0 — Will Miller (@realwbmiller) August 17, 2025

After the scrimmage, Kalen DeBoer mentioned that offensive lineman Jaeden Roberts has a concussion and that defensive lineman James Smith is still working his way back from injury but, never mentioned any injury to Jam Miller likely as the team was awaiting official news from the medical team.

If Jam Miler truly suffered a collarbone injury that will cause him to miss several games, it's a massive loss for the Crimson Tide. Jam Miller was the starting running back for Alabama last season and after Justice Haynes made the decision to transfer to Michigan it was clear that this was Miller's backfield.

In 2024, Jam Miller rushed for 668 yards and 7 touchdowns on 145 carries, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. As a receiver, Jam Miller chipped in with 16 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown finishing 5th on the team in yards.

As Alabama turns to a first-time starting quarterback in Ty Simpson, having an experienced back in Jam Miller was going to take a ton of pressure off the passing attack. In the absence of Jam Miller, Alabama will likely turn to Sophomores Richard Young and Daniell Hill, along with transfer Dre Washington.

The duo got some experience last season, combining for 48 carries, which they turned into 207 yards and three touchdowns. Dre Washington has the most experience in the room after 4 seasons at UL Lafayette, which could make him a reliable option early on in the season.

Rather than leaning on Jam Miller heavily, the Crimson Tide now likely becomes a team that will approach the position by committee. If Alabama's younger backs can handle the role until he returns, the loss of Miller in the short term could be a positive long-term if it keeps Miller healthy.

