Alabama vs. Ohio State matchup in jeopardy after Crimson Tide adds new game

The current model of college football has led to a turn for the worse as teams have started to sway away from taking any risks that could lead to an extra loss. In the expanded College Football Playoff format, teams seemingly need to finish with a 10-2 record at worst in order to crack the 12 team field. We've already seen games between Texas and Arizona State along with Georgia Vs Louisville among others.

The big matchup that's caught everyone's attention is the planned series between Alabama and Ohio State. There have been varying reports that the matchup may be canceled, but as things currently stand it remains on the schedule.

Alabama just officially put the matchup in danger

On Monday Morning, the Alabama Crimson Tide officially scheduled a matchup for September 2nd, 2028 against Georgia State.

The announcement is notable as Alabama now has four Non-Conference games scheduled for the 2028 season with matchups against Georgia State, UT Martin, Oklahoma State, and Ohio State. Given that the SEC will play a 9 game conference schedule moving forward, one of the matchups will have to be cancelled.

Among the 4 matchups, the two games against other Power 4 teams with Ohio State and Oklahoma State would be the two to keep an eye on. Given that Alabama will play 9 games in SEC play, it's hard to see the Tide playing 11 games against Power 4 opponents when they could just face two lower level schools.

If Ohio State Vs Alabama is the series that gets cancelled then it's a massive black eye on the current state of the sport. Pivotal Non-Conference games should have a place in this sport, and matchups between powerhouses is only better for the sport. The Playoff committee should look to find a way to incentivize big games moving forward, otherwise Non-Conference play will become a preseason for the Power 4.