Alabama winning ugly was exactly the growing pain Kalen DeBoer needed

The Alabama Crimson Tide just picked up the biggest win of the Kalen DeBoer era as they picked up a 34-24 victory over Oklahoma on the road in Norman. Early on, when the Crimson Tide trailed 17-0, it felt like the same thing we've seen every time this team has lost under DeBoer's leadership, which makes the win so much more special.

When Alabama lost to the likes of Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Michigan, Georgia, and Florida State over the past two years, it felt like you could predict the exact moment when the team was going to collapse. This has constantly felt like a team that's going to cave in once things started to go poorly.

Alabama won ugly showing growth under Kalen DeBoer

When Alabama fell behind 17-0 in a crazy environment, it felt as if this team could fall apart, and the Sooners could run them out of the building. Instead, DeBoer showed the belief in his team going for it on 4th and 2 rather than kicking a field goal, and it gave the team belief as Lotzeir Brooks rewarded his coach with a touchdown.

From there, the Sooners were the team that crumbled as Oklahoma dropped a pass, leading to a dropped snap by the punter, which led to an Alabama field goal, followed by a Zabien Brown pick 6 which tied the game, but it felt like a dagger for Oklahoma.

After falling behind 17-0, Alabama went on a 34-7 run, completely dominating like the fanbase has been dying to see. The defense brought pressure and looked like some of Nick Saban's dominant teams while the offense was firing on all cylinders.

When this team fell behind by 17 points, it felt as if part of the fanbase had turned on Kalen DeBoer going as far as to say that they'd be fine if he took the Michigan job. Now Kalen DeBoer has his signature win, and he'll have a chance to take Alabama on a serious run if they can upset Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

The win on Friday Night made one thing clear for Alabama fans, Kalen DeBoer is officially the man for the job, and any doubt going forward is misguided.