Alex Golesh has a shot to make major splash with 5-star QB visiting Auburn

The Auburn Tigers will start a new era in 2026 as Alex Golesh takes over as the head coach of the program. Alex Golesh takes over for Hugh Freeze where the expectations were always sky high, but he could never deliver on them in part due to quarterback struggles. If Alex Golesh is going to be tasked with one thing it's delivering a better offense than Hugh Freeze was able to field.

Heading into his debut season, Alex Golesh likely couldn't be in a better place to have a better offense and quarterback. Star quarterback Byrum Brown follows Alex Golesh to Auburn after the duo had a ton of success at Auburn. Byrum Brown will only have one season on the Plains meaning that Alex Golesh needs to find the long term fix.

Will Mencl could deliver Alex Golesh a pivotal win early

The Spring is in full swing meaning programs are making a strong push on the recruiting trail to start building their recruiting classes. On Tuesday, the Auburn Tigers will get a chance to make an impression on a top recruiting target as 5-star quarterback Will Mencl will take a visit.

NEW: Auburn is set to host Rivals 5-star QB Will Mencl on Tuesday, @SWiltfong_ reports🦅



+ More headliners head to the Plains



Intel: https://t.co/NCKXFj5EJl pic.twitter.com/RxCrQXuEM1 — Rivals (@Rivals) March 23, 2026

Will Mencl is one of the most sought after players in the 2027 recruiting cycle, especially for the quarterback position. Rivals ranks Will Mencl as the 4th ranked player in the Country, the top quarterback in the class, and the top player out of Arizona.

Alex Golesh is going to need to do an incredible job recruiting to land Will Mencl as the Oregon Ducks have been seen as the front runner for the Arizona native.

Landing Will Mencl would give Auburn a tremendous start to Alex Golesh's time leading the program. Auburn was never able to field a competent offense under Freeze as quarterback play derailed the offense, but Golesh can quickly change that narrative. Building a deep quarterback room is critical to success, and Will Mencl could be the start of a great run for Golesh.