Alex Golesh must find a way to end Auburn's recent Iron Bowl woes

The rivalry between Auburn and Alabama is one of the most heated rivalries in all of sports, professional or collegiate. Every time the schools face off in a sport, winning against their In-State rival is more important to the fans than any other game that season. The biggest issue for Auburn is that the rivalry has been one sided in Alabama's favor as of late.

On the gridiron, Alabama has won the last 6 Iron Bowls, dating back through the Nick Saban era and carrying over to the Kalen DeBoer era where the new Crimson Tide head coach is 2-0. The basketball rivalry had become just as heated as on the football field, but Bruce Pearl retired, and Steven Pearl dropped both games against Nate Oats. This year, Auburn even saw it's streak in baseball end as Alabama secured a series win over Auburn on Saturday Night.

Alex Golesh has to be the answer to Auburn's Iron Bowl problem

If there's anything that can help Auburn get over it's recent woes against Alabama, it's finding success on the football field, especially if it comes against Alabama. Hugh Freeze famously gave Alabama problems when he was at Ole Miss, but his Auburn teams were never good enough to give the Crimson Tide problems.

Alex Golesh already has the missing ingredient that Hugh Freeze never had as Byrum Brown is a far better quarterback than any of the Freeze era starters. Finding solid quarterback play long term will be a challenge, but in the short term, the Tigers have checked off the most important box.

Auburn needs Alex Golesh to get this rivalry back to the point where it's truly a rivalry as Alabama has been dominant over the past several years. Alex Golesh won't need to make the College Football Playoff on a yearly basis or beat Alabama every year, but he'll be measured on making this group more competitive each season.