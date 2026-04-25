Alex Golesh stuns Miami landing elite RB recruit Myson Johnson-Cook

The Alex Golesh era at Auburn is underway as the former USF head coach gets his first crack at coaching at a Power 4 program. While Auburn fans will have to wait until the fall to see Golesh's team on the field, they're getting to experience some excitement from this new regime on the recruiting trail.

The issue under Hugh Freeze was never recruiting, but the players he reeled in never quite reached their full potential. Alex Golesh has an incredible track record of development, and if he recruits the same level of players, the Tigers could quickly become a force.

Alex Golesh delivers a major win with running back Myson Johnson-Cook

On Saturday Afternoon, Alex Golesh picked up arguably the biggest recruiting win of his career as he landed elite running back recruit Myson Johnson-Cook.

BREAKING: Elite 2027 RB Myson Johnson-Cook has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’3 225 RB from East St. Louis, IL chose the Tigers over Miami and LSU



“WDE, Let’s bring the standard back to Auburn 🦅”https://t.co/oxtxxwYl95 pic.twitter.com/ZpgJmD52As — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 25, 2026

According to the Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Myson Johnson-Cook is the 50th ranked player in the Country, the 4th ranked running back in the class, and the 3rd ranked player out of Illinois.

Mario Cristobal and Miami losing out in the recruitment of Myson Johnson-Cook is truly stunning. The Hurricanes were seemingly setting the pace in this recruitment for a long time, and it even looked like at times the Canes could’ve landed a commitment.

Alex Golesh just shared the state of Florida with Mario Cristobal and the Canes, and he likely remembers a few recruits he wanted but lost to the In-State giants. Now Alex Golesh is at a school in Auburn that has the recruiting juice to reel in high level recruits from all over the country.

Auburn is already experiencing a ton of excitment under Alex Golesh, and the fall could only build on the momentum. If Alex Golesh can show he's building a winner in his first season on the Plains, the Tigers will quickly become a major recruiting power.