All eyes on the Hot Seat: Four games that could decide coaching futures this weekend

As we head down the final stretch of the College Football regular season, it's getting late early for several head coaches. We've already seen 11 FBS Head Coaching jobs open up this season, and after this weekend, we could see a few more open up. Whether it's a highly paid Head Coach who's underwhelming the fans or a coach still early in his tenure, but it's becoming clear that they're not the best fit, any loss could end an era quickly.

These 4 Head Coaches desperately need a big win

The LSU Tigers went all in using the Transfer Portal this offseason, and at 5-2, the overwhelming sentiment in Baton Rouge is that Brian Kelly and his staff have wasted a Playoff level roster. With 2 losses already, one loss for LSU will eliminate them from Playoff contention, and with a red-hot Texas A&M team coming to Baton Rouge, Kelly's team has another tough task. As many question his staff and his team's toughness, Brian Kelly desperately needs a big win to calm the pressure.

Will LSU cough up the massive buyout to fire Brian Kelly this offseason? Likely not. This loss, however, will end LSU's hopes and will start to put the pressure in a place where we'll learn more about where LSU stands with Kelly.

Earlier this week, Wisconsin's AD had to release a statement calling for support for Luke Fickell, which only made the fans more angry. As Wisconsin has been shut out the past two weeks, they're looking at another blowout this weekend as they face Oregon. While Wisconsin may want to hang onto Fickell, the blowouts that they'll suffer this offseason will only make the fanbase angrier, putting even more pressure on the administration.

We're just over a year and a half into Jonathan Smith's time in East Lansing, and the results have been underwhelming. The Spartans are just 8-11 under Smith with a 3-10 record in Big Ten play as they're off to a 0-4 start in Big Ten play this season. Winning a rivalry game can change everything for a struggling coach, and as the Spartans face Michigan this weekend, it's a pivotal game for Jonathan Smith.

Things have gotten so bad at Auburn that Hugh Freeze could be coaching his final game on Saturday. The Tigers are just 3-4 on the season with a 0-4 record in SEC play as the offense has once again been underwhelming and marred by quarterback struggles. Losing this weekend to an Arkansas team that has already fired its coach could be the last straw for Auburn, as it's becoming clear Freeze isn't the coach Auburn was hoping for.