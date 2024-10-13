Another week with more questions than answers for this Alabama team
Despite beating South Carolina, we go through another week of there being more questions than answers for this Alabama football team. The defense for most of the game looked exactly like they did a week ago, not being able to stop a nosebleed or get off the field on third and fourth down.
The touchdown given up on fourth and nine at the end of the first half is just a microcosm of what this season is turning into. I am not sure what Kane Wommack is scheming up through the week, but clearly, something is not working. There is no reason to be struggling back-to-back weeks with the likes of Vanderbilt and South Carolina.
After the great Jalen Milroe to Germie Bernard's touchdown to give the Tide a 27-19 lead, there shouldn't have been any drama at all. To think we gave up the touchdown, only stopped the two-point play because Sellers overthrew his receiver, and then couldn't corral the onside kick is mind-boggling.
As an Alabama fan who has seen a lot over the years, I am not even sure what to say about today. Despite getting the two-point win, it doesn't seem like much of a win. It seems nothing was improved upon from last week, and this was the easier part of the October schedule on paper.
I would have thought the happenings of last week against Vanderbilt would have been motivation enough for this team from the coaching staff on down to have been better this week. I didn't see that at all, and to be honest we are lucky that it was South Carolina we played today.
I am not sure what motivates this team, but it is something they have a week to figure out, or they will get dusted in Knoxville. It is going to be another long week for the coaches and players in Tuscaloosa and hopefully this time they respond better before the Third Saturday in October.