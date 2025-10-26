Arch Manning Injury Update: Texas QB leaves overtime game with injury

This season has been a mess for the Texas Longhorns after they started the season as the Nation's top-ranked team. The Longhorns are currently locked in a battle against Mississippi State as the Bulldogs have taken Texas to overtime, which would've seemed impossible when these teams started the season.

As Steve Sarkisian's team looks to avoid its third loss of the season, it may have to go the rest of the way without its star quarterback. At the start of overtime, Arch Manning scrambled, looking to score, and took a scary hit, which brings a new concern for a reeling Texas team.

Arch Manning leaves the game after scary hit

As Texas looked to kick off overtime with a touchdown, Arch Manning scrambled for a first down, but took a big hit and was hit again on the way down by another Mississippi State defender. When his Texas teammates went to help Arch Manning up, he stayed on the ground, causing a massive concern for the Longhorns faithful.

With Arch Manning in the medical tent, Texas turned to backup quarterback Matthew Caldwell, who completed his lone passing attempt in the first overtime for a 10-yard touchdown to give Texas the lead.

Arch Manning left the game with 29 completions on 46 attempts for 346 yards and 3 touchdowns with one interception. As a rusher, Manning picked up 6 yards, including sack yardage, and scored another touchdown, powering the offense.

The health of Arch Manning will be a big concern as Texas has ranked games remaining against #10 Vanderbilt, #5 Georgia, and #3 Texas A&M.

This story will be updated when additional information is provided on the status of Arch Manning.

Update: Texas was able to pick up the win 45-38 in overtime clinching the game on a strip sack.

