Arch Manning is trending as Texas begins its College Football Playoff run
Arch Manning is lighting up social media after his impressive performance in Texas's rivalry game against Texas A&M. The young quarterback turned heads with a bold 15-yard rushing touchdown on fourth down, showcasing his speed, toughness, and confidence.
The play, initially ruled out just shy of the goal line, was confirmed a touchdown after review, further fueling the buzz surrounding him.
This wasn’t just another scoring play; it was a statement. Manning’s calm demeanor and aggressive play on what was his first road snap in college football had fans and analysts alike comparing him to his uncles, Peyton and Eli. Of course, he's more mobile than his family members.
His facial expression after the touchdown—equal parts excitement and determination—sparked hilarious comparisons on social media to the infamous “Manning Face.”
Arch Manning has been used in specialized packages this season and many fans are calling for him to overtake Quinn Ewers for the starting position. To this point, though, that hasn't happened and it's not likely to happen.
At the half, Texas leads Texas A&M 17-0 on the road. The Longhorns' defense has been fantastic and the offense has had its moments. Though many fans are ready to move on from Quinn Ewers, he had a fine first half, completing 11-of-17 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown. It will interesting to see how Steve Sarkisian uses Arch Manning moving forward and what that will look like as the Longhorns potentially advance deeper into the postseason.
Fans are already speculating what’s next for Manning and Texas football. With his skillset and knack for the spotlight, Arch Manning is well on his way to making his own name in the Manning football legacy.
The winner of Texas vs. Texas A&M will take on the Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC Championship next weekend in Atlanta.