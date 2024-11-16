Quinn Ewers trending to lose his job at Texas, be replaced by Arch Manning
Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers was a Heisman contender coming into the 2024 season, but he has not lived up to that billing.
Ewers has had a rollercoaster of a year, and that has led many in Austin to begin clamoring for the star-studded Arch Manning to see the field in a bigger role. Of course, it didn't help Ewers that in the time that Manning has been on the field, he has looked every bit of the billing.
On the season, Manning has completed 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns to just two interceptions. Earlier this season, Texas replaced Ewers with Manning briefly at the end of the first half against Georgia. Ultimately, Ewers came back in the second half and played better, though the Longhorns still fell 30-15 to the Bulldogs.
Since that point, it seemed that Ewers was playing fine, completing more than 70% of his passes against Vanderbilt and Florida, including a performance against the Gators last weekend that included 333 yards passing and five touchdowns to no interceptions.
The problem? It just seems to look easier with Manning on the field.
Fast-forward to this weekend and Texas is leading Arkansas 10-0 at halftime. Ewers has completed 15-of-23 passes for 100 yards and one interception. Though his stats aren't terrible, the Texas offense is clearly missing that top-end gear that it once had with Ewers at the helm.
Now, many Texas fans are hopeful to see a quarterback change soon, especially after a couple of bad sacks he took against the Razorbacks.
One of the major critiques of Ewers has been his pocket presence. He has seemingly lost a step of confidence getting the ball out quickly. Though Texas has one of the deepest wide receiver groups in the country, they simply don't seem to be activated with Ewers the way that the Longhorns were hoping coming into the season.
So, the question is this: Would Steve Sarkisian make the choice to bench Ewers and go with Arch Manning down the stretch of the season?
Texas is still hopeful to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff, and going with sophomore Arch Manning would certainly be a risk. But, knowing what you have with Ewers, is taking the risk worth it?
Right now, Texas has not made the decision to move on from Quinn Ewers, but it will be interesting to see if he can turn it around, or if Sarkisian is forced to make a tough decision.