Arch Manning's Heisman odds take a dive after a nightmare showing Vs Ohio State

Coming into the 2025 College Football season, the overwhelming sentiment was that this was Arch Manning's year and that he'd finally lead Texas back to glory. After spending the entire season last year begging to see Arch Manning replace Quinn Ewers, the Texas fanbase got their wish on Saturday Afternoon.

The results were an absolute disaster as the Texas Longhorns dropped the season opener in a game where the offense looked lost. Coming into the season, Arch Manning was seen as a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy and the oddsmakers gave him the best odds to accomplish the feat.

As Arch Manning made his first start, everyone started to realize that the lofty expectations weren't going to be lived up to. In his first start this season, Arch Manning completed just 17 of his 30 attempts for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Given that Arch Manning and the Longhorns offense looked miserable, there has been a shakeup at the top of the Heisman odds.

Arch Manning's Heisman Trophy chances took a nose dive

On Saturday Night, Arch Manning saw himself go from Heisman front runner to back in the middle of the pack.

📉 Arch Manning's Heisman odds took a tumble



Cade Klubnik (+700) and Garrett Nussmeier (+700) are now the Heisman favorites @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/pXsF009nz5 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) August 30, 2025

The oddsmakers have a sense for the dramatics as Arch Manning falling down the boards brings Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik to the top of the odds setting up another storyline for Saturday Night's game between LSU and Clemson.

For Arch Manning, this is a setback but, he'll have a chance the rest of the season to start working his way toward some of his goals. The next three games for Texas come against San Jose State, UTEP, and Sam Houston which will give Arch Manning a chance to get into a rhythm and start to put up Heisman like numbers.

More Texas Longhorns News: