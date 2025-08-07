Archie Manning just dropped a major hint about Arch’s NFL plans

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, everyone wants to talk about Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns. As Manning steps into the starting role and as he's a Junior, everyone is asking if he'll play this season and then follow the family legacy heading off to the NFL. From Texas fans trying to plot the programs future to NFL General Managers, everyone is asking the big question about Arch Manning.

Very few people can truly answer the question about Manning's plan but, many believe he'll be back at Texas next season to finish his 4 years in Austin. This includes his grandfather and former NFL star Archie Manning who started the family's football legacy.

Archie Manning predicts Arch Manning will return to Texas in 2026

In an interview with Texas Monthly, Archie Manning stated that he hasn't directly discussed Arch's game plan with the Texas star but, he has an idea of what his grandson will do.

"Arch isn’t going to do that. He’ll be at Texas." Archie Manning

The hype around Arch Manning is like nothing we've ever seen before at the College level as fans have been waiting to see him start since he first stepped on campus and he's been the most popular athlete on the team even when he's been a third string QB. Archie Manning is included in the group of people not buying the hype which has been unfairly place on Arch.

"People are saying he’s a Heisman candidate, you’re not a Heisman Trophy candidate when you haven’t played but three games. It’s crazy." Archie Manning

In his career to this point, Arch Manning is 63-95 passing (66.32%) for 969 yards and 9 touchdowns with a pair of interceptions. Like his grandfather, Arch has great rushing ability totaling 115 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns on his career averaging 4.3 yards per carry last season.

Everything will come down to how Arch Manning performs this season but, returning to Texas is likely the best for his future. Playing in Steve Sarkisian's offense is the closest you can get to playing in an NFL Offense and mastering Sarkisian's offense will set Manning up for instant sucess at the NFL level.

