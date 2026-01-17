Arion Carter passes on NFL leaving Tennessee with 3 clear transfer landing spots

One of the biggest items on Josh Heupel's offseason checklist was finding a replacement for linebacker Arion Carter. The Junior Linebacker declared for the NFL Draft on Monday leaving a hole in the Tennessee defense. This season was Arion Carter's best as he racked up 76 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Jim Knowles and Tennessee were likely prepared for the announcement as the new defensive coordinator went on a tear in the Transfer Portal. What Tennessee wasn't prepared for was what Arion Carter had planned for Friday.

As the Transfer Portal is set to close on Friday Night, Arion Carter stunningly changed course, opting to instead enter the Transfer Portal where he'll be highly sought after.

BREAKING: Tennessee LB Arion Carter plans to withdraw from the NFL Draft and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @SWiltfong_ reports. https://t.co/eLdQJnkdmS pic.twitter.com/SYkMPTtbDI — On3 (@On3) January 16, 2026

These 3 SEC teams should be all-in on Arion Carter

Alabama Crimson Tide

Kalen DeBoer and his staff have a ton of holes to fill at the linebacker position as Deontae Lawson, Justin Jefferson, and Nikhai Hill-Green are all off to the NFL, while several others have entered the Transfer Portal. Alabama has already added Virginia Tech's Caleb Woodson, but they need to add another proven player. Arion Carter could step in and serve as the perfect bridge for a season, allowing the younger linebackers to continue developing.

Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels have suffered a flurry of late Transfer Portal losses, including linebacker TJ Dottery. As Pete Golding looks to compete for the playoffs next season, the Rebels will need to replace him with SEC experience. Arion Carter is a high-level player who could instantly give the team a star in the middle.

Texas A&M Aggies

Mike Elko is going to be looking for another push for the College Football Playoff in 2026 after their first round exit. Star linebacker Taurean York declared for the NFL Draft, and Texas A&M will be looking to fill the massive void he leaves behind. The Aggies return a ton of talent, and they should be all-in next season hoping not to miss a Championship window.